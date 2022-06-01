Johnny Depp Defamation Trial – How Much Damage Did Amber Heard’s Op-Ed Do to Johnny Depp Career?

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial has been in the news because of the often disgusting and dirty details about their troubled marriage. But the jurors are also being asked to think about whether or not one of their careers was hurt by the other’s lies.

Even though there is proof that both of their careers have been hurt, it is much harder to show that the damage was caused by specific defamatory statements, according to Variety.

Depp’s former agent and business manager both said that the actor’s unprofessional behavior had made Hollywood less interested in him, which put the big-spending star in a lot of financial trouble. On the set of the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie and other movies, Depp was often late and not ready. He relied on an earpiece to give him his lines.

“I told him the truth and told him, ‘You have to stop doing this. It makes you feel bad.’ And it did,” said Tracey Jacobs, a UTA agent who has worked with Johnny Depp for 30 years and helped him build his career. She added bluntly, “His star had faded.”

Depp has said that Heard’s comments about domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed caused him to lose tens of millions of dollars. But the testimony showed that Depp was already a star on the way down before the allegations, and a series of legal setbacks made it so that major studios almost couldn’t hire him.

Things on the set of the last “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie had gotten so bad that Disney, the company behind the series, put an employee outside Depp’s house to keep track of him and let the set know when he was awake and ready to work. Depp’s fingertip was cut off, which he says happened when Heard threw a bottle at him. This stopped production. The studio had to use a lot of CGI to hide his injury. This is just one more way that the drama around Depp has affected his work, this time in pixels and green screens.

Depp is far from the only famous person who has acted spoiled, rude, or wasteful. Marlon Brando, who he looked up to, used to scare studios with his expensive requests and strange behavior on set, and everyone from Bruce Willis to Vin Diesel has had the kind of production fights that make the news.

When movies do well, studios are more open to new ideas. And for a while, Depp was that rarest of things: an actor who was so captivating on-screen that he could make people sit down. Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland,” in which Johnny Depp played the Mad Hatter, made more than $1 billion.

Their remakes of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Sweeney Todd” were also big hits. But over the past ten years, Depp’s success at the box office has been on the decline. Flop movies like “Mortdecai,” “Transcendence,” and “Black Mass” have hurt his reputation in the business world.

But after the huge success of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Depp was used to studios giving in to his whims and giving him what he wanted. Even though his movies weren’t making as much money as they used to, he dealt with his problems.

