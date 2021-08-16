Johnny Depp claims to be a victim of Hollywood canceling culture and boycott

Johnny Depp is embroiled in a media and legal war against his ex-wife Amber Heard and accuses Hollywood of boycotting his new film.

Johnny Depp, boycott victim?

Johnny Depp was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars not so long ago. Tim Burton and Gore Verbinski’s favorite actor was able to unite audiences in independent productions (Arizona Junior) as well as in big budget productions (Pirates of the Caribbean Saga). However, his aura eventually faltered over allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence against her.

Charges that lead to one of the most publicized star trials in twenty years. If certain elements of the process tarnish the original version of Amber Heard a bit, Johnny Depp remains the declared big loser of that process (for now, anyway). We had recently come back to the difficulty Edward’s actor had with the Silver Hands regarding a point on the file.

The widespread media coverage of the trial led to the marginalization of Johnny Depp. Its release from the Fantastic Beasts 3 license has received much comment, as has Disney’s desire to continue the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without whoever has been the icon since its inception. For her part, many fans were moved by the fact that Amber Heard was not fired from the cast of Aquaman and the Last Kingdom, despite allegations against her.

Less and less present on the stage front, Johnny Depp was soon to celebrate his comeback, with the film Minamata, directed by Andrew Levitas, whose first images make a Johnny Depp appear as unrecognizable as it is impressive. The actor, a fan of physical transformations for his roles, plays the role of American photographer William Eugene Smith, who was subjected to reprisals in Japan after examining the patients of Minamata, a disease caused by pollution caused by the Chisso company became.

Originally planned for February 2021, the film has not yet been released on American soil despite a presentation at the Berlinale in February 2020. Like director Andrew Levitas, who accused MGM (which owns the distribution rights of the film) Johnny Depp wanted to bury Minamata, spoke in the Sunday Times columns about why, in his opinion, the film still has no release date: that of Hollywood staged a culture of demolition, of which he is the victim.

Some films touch people and this film touches those of Minamata and people who are going through similar things. And all in vain … just because of the Hollywood boycott of me, a man, an actor in an uncomfortable and difficult situation for several years?

Johnny Depp’s allegations could not be clearer: MGM refuses to release the film not on the pretext that it is bad (Minamata could apparently “touch people”), but because of the boycott of Hollywood institutions that abandon an actor his “uncomfortable and difficult situation”. It should also be noted that following the allegations made by Andrew Levitas, the MGM has defended itself against the boycott of Johnny Depp and has confirmed to our colleagues at Deadline their desire to release the film.

However, whether or not Johnny Depp’s allegations are well founded, there has been a radical shift in the actor’s communication. So far, the actor has been careful not to blame the Hollywood studios, preferring to focus his attacks on Amber Heard, the UK judiciary and the media. At the time of his release from Fantastic Beasts, the American actor stated that he was backing the Warner Bros. decision. Do you think Johnny Depp is really a victim of the demolition culture? Don’t hesitate to let us know our thoughts in the comments section.