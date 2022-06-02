Johnny Depp – Amber Heard Defamation Trial – See How Much Price Amber Heard Has To Pay?

Johnny Depp was relieved when he won the defamation lawsuit he had brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the six-week trial, both sides made many explosive claims. After the decision was made, Johnny went on social media to say what he thought. He thanked the jury for giving him back his life and told them why he was fighting.

Heard, who is 36 years old, sued Depp for $100 million after his lawyer called her claims a “hoax.” Depp has said that he never hit Heard or any other woman and that it was she who was violent in their relationship.

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case has shown more about the people who have been following it closely. Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming “The Rum Diary,” and they got married in February 2015. About two years after that, they got a divorce.

At the heart of the legal case is a piece Heard wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she said the thing about domestic abuse. Even though Depp wasn’t named in the article, his lawyer told the jury that it was clear that Heard was talking about him.

During Heard’s six weeks of testimony, her lawyers argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says that people have the right to free speech.

During the trial, the jury heard recordings of the couple’s fights and looked at graphic photos of Depp’s bloody finger. He said that when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015, the top of the finger was cut off.

Heard said she didn’t hurt Depp’s finger and that Depp used a liquor bottle to sexually assault her that same night. She said that the only reason she hit him was to protect herself or her sister.

A lot of people watched the testimony live-streamed on social media to learn more about the couple’s troubled relationship. Depp said that Heard’s claims cost him “everything” because he was once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. A new “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie was put on hold, and Depp was replaced in the “Harry Potter” spinoff “Fantastic Beasts” film series.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against the Sun, a British tabloid that said he beat his wife. A judge in London’s High Court said that he had hurt Heard many times.

In a libel countersuit, Amber Heard got $2 million while Johnny Depp got $15 million in damages. The trial lasted for six weeks, and witnesses from both sides told the US jury what happened.

For more updates, stay tuned with us!!

Also Read:

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial – How Much Damage Did Amber Heard’s Op-Ed Do to Johnny Depp Career?

Johnny Depp Net Worth After Losing $650 million