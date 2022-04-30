John Wick 4: Check Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot & Much More!!

When will John Wick 4 be released? Keep your pencils sharp, because John Wick: Chapter 4 is on the way, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the not-so-retired hitman. Stahelski, a stuntman turned filmmaker, is back at the helm of the action film franchise.

We’ve known about the fourth instalment since John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum debuted, but we now have a lot more information to share with you. While we know John Wick will return with more bloodshed, showdowns, smouldering looks into the camera, and, of course, weaponry, there’s still a lot of mystery about what we can expect.

So far, we’ve compiled everything we know about the John Wick 4 release date, plot, and cast, which includes one of the film industry’s most prolific assassins. Fans have been waiting for John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum since it was released in 2019, but we’ve now heard that he’ll be back in the highly anticipated franchise.

John Wick 4 Release Date

On March 24, 2023, John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters. In December 2021, this was announced in a video announcement. Originally set for release in 2021 and rumoured to be on the same day as The Matrix 4, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been plagued by a slew of Covid-related setbacks.

In true John Wick fashion, Lionsgate sent a message to fans who had signed up for an exclusive text service, announcing that the film was back in production. “Please consider this a professional courtesy,” it said. Chapter 4 of John Wick is currently in production.

It was also shared alongside this photo of an empty director’s chair with the comment “Anybody got a pencil sharpener?” on social media. Chapter 4 is currently under production. “

In a 2020 earnings call, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer noted, “We’re also currently preparing scripts for the next two instalments of our John Wick action franchise.” As a result, there’ll be two John Wicks. What more could we possibly want? I suppose it’s a triple.

Now, it appears that the postponement has given the company extra time to reshoot. Although the majority of the main production was completed in 2021, new set photographs of Reeves and his co-star Ian McShane in New York have surfaced. However, how these last reshoots will affect the plot remains to be seen.

John Wick 4 Cast

There are a lot of new and old faces on the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King

Ian McShane as Winston

Lance Reddick as Charon

It turns out that Watanabe is the name of a character in the new movie, not a new cast member like Ken Watanabe from The Last Samurai.

Here are some of the names that have been announced so far in terms of who’s new:

Bill Skarsgård (IT)

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption)

Shamier Anderson (Stowaway)

Donnie Yen (Ip Man)

Hiroyuki Sanada (47 Ronin)

Scott Adkins (Boyka: Undisputed)

Marko Zaror (Redeemer)

John Wick 4 Plot (Story)

The assassin, John Wick, was initially released in 2014, and he was dragged out of retirement to avenge his unfortunate deceased pet. He had to fulfil an old blood oath in John Wick: Chapter 2. Then he confronted the High Table in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, so what’s next for the deadly assassin?

The Tick Tock Man (Jason Mantzoukas) and the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) took a seriously wounded John Wick to an underground bunker where they agreed on their common wrath at the High Table in Chapter 3.

Winston (Ian McShane) wanted to keep his job as manager of The Continental and his relationship with the High Table, so he left John for dead. So, in Chapter 4, we’re hoping to see Bowery King and John Wick join forces.

We also know that the crew has been filming in France, Germany, New York, and Japan, so expect plenty more intercontinental brawls.

John Wick 4 Trailer

John Wick 4 trailer revealed by youtube channel TeaserCon. You can watch trailer here.

John Wick Chapter 4 First Look

The first footage from #johnwick4 looks awesome. Keanu says “I’m going to kill them all” and then it’s like non stop Keanu killing people. Loved the cinematography and color scheme. Thumbs all the way up. pic.twitter.com/XFyTymWSZn — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

John Wick 4 Looks Like Increasing Action In New Chapter

According to early sources, the “John Wick 4” CinemaCon trailer suggests that the sequel wants to achieve new heights of gory action. According to Variety, Wick is seen training on a wooden post with bloodied hands, and later using nunchucks against some opponents in an art museum. The trailer includes a montage of Wick killing his enemies, as well as Winston’s (Ian McShane) voice wishing Wick would stray from his current path in order to find peace according to the outlet. According to The Ankler writer Jeff Sneider’s tweet, the clip also includes archers, ax-wielding foes, and an agitated dog.

As of now, the reaction to the footage has been overwhelmingly positive. We Live Entertainment founder Scott Menzel tweeted, “The Chapter 4 trailer was the highlight of the Lionsgate panel as expected.” “The picture appears to be upping the ante in terms of action and body count.” Collider’s editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub, had a positive reaction to the trailer, tweeting, “The first footage from # Johnwick4 appears to be fantastic.” I’m going to murder them all,” Keanu declares, and then it’s just Keanu killing people nonstop. The cinematography and colour palette were fantastic. All of my thumbs are up. ” Hopefully, a public trailer will be released in the near future.

The John Wick Chapter 4 trailer was the highlight of the Lionsgate panel as expected. The film looks like it will continue to up the ante in terms of action and body count. #JohnWick4 #CinemaCon — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) April 28, 2022

Where to watch John Wick 4 & Other parts Online

As we all know the popularity of John Wick, many of the online platforms are available to watch john wick online Like Netflix , Amazon prime, Starz , Vudu etc. You can watch this movie at any platform.

