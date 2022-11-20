John Leguizamo calls Steven Seagal a ‘horrible human’ and said he based his ‘washed up’ character in ‘The Menu’ on him

John Leguizamo (left) and Steven Seagal (proper) costarred within the 1996 movie “Government Determination.”Wealthy Fury/VF22/Getty Photographs for Self-importance Truthful, Kristina Nikishina/Getty Photographs for Mercedes-Benz Style Week Russia

John Leguizamo reignited his long-standing beef with Steven Seagal, calling him a “horrible human.”

In an interview with EW, the actor stated he based mostly his “washed-up character” in “The Menu” on Seagal.

It comes a decade after he stated Seagal would “knock” him out if he noticed him on a pink carpet.

John Leguizamo has reignited what looks like a decade-long feud along with his former costar, Steven Seagal.

Whereas selling his new movie “The Menu,” Leguizamo informed Leisure Weekly’s Clark Collis in an interview printed Saturday that he based mostly his character within the movie on Seagal. The pair initially met nearly three a long time in the past on the set of “Government Determination,” a 1996 motion film that noticed Leguizamo, 62, play a sergeant and Seagal, 70, play a colonel, in line with IMDB.

However the expertise is not one Leguizamo seems to look again to fondly. When requested how he ready to play his character in “The Menu,” an actor within the twilight of his profession, Leguizamo pointed to Seagal.

“I’ve met plenty of these stars like that, possibly earlier than they have been washed up,” he stated. “I form of based mostly mine on Steven Seagal. I had a foul run-in with him. We did a film collectively. It was Government Determination. He is form of a horrible human.”

Representatives for Seagal didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

The “Encanto” star has opened up about what he actually thinks of Seagal a number of occasions over the previous decade, together with in his award-winning solo Broadway play “Ghetto Klown,” which initially opened in New York Metropolis in 2011.

John Leguizamo performs his one-man present “Ghetto Klown” in a free efficiency at Central Park SummerStage, New York, New York, July 28, 2014.Jack Vartoogian/Getty Photographs

Talking to the AV Membership in 2012 concerning the play and his downside with Seagal, Leguizamo stated that their beef started on the primary day of rehearsal for “Government Determination.”

“He got here in and was like, [low, breathy voice] ‘I am in command. What I say is legislation.’ So I began, like, [snorts]. I imply, who the fuck talks like that? Who comes into rehearsal and says that shit? So I began laughing and he slammed me with an aikido elbow towards a brick wall and knocked all of the air out of me,” he stated. In response to Leguizamo, he dropped to the bottom gasping for breath and asking why.

He added that in a while within the filming schedule, he would flip up early on days the place Seagal’s dying scenes have been shot on objective. “I wished to see him die. It was like a fantasy,” Leguizamo added.

In 2014, Leguizamo introduced up the incident once more throughout an interview with the Los Angeles Occasions the place he stated he was respectful to all of the celebrities he mentions in his play – apart from Seagal.

“I am not likely attacking anyone in the entire present, besides Steven Seagal,” he stated.

