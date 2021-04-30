John Cleese shows in Lisbon postponed again to 2022

John Cleese shows in Lisbon have been postponed again

Monty Python’s humorous appearances are now planned for June 5-9 next year at the Coliseu dos Recreios.

After the postponement to June this year, the shows of the humorist John Cleese will be postponed. This time they are planned for June 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th, 2022.

The shows are part of the tour “The last time I see myself before I die” and will take place in the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon when the comedian is 82 years old – if everything goes as expected.

Previously purchased tickets remain valid for new dates. They therefore correspond to the respective day of the fair, as explained by the organizer.

The shows announced in November 2019 were originally planned for May 2020. The pandemic shifted the loop to the Monty Python member, who postponed the dates to June 18-22 this year.