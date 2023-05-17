Johannesburg, Where Mayors Last Just Months, or Even Only Weeks

NOW HIRING: A mayor of Johannesburg.

DUTIES: Managing fickle governing companions. Dodging insults from opposition events. And cleansing up piles of rubbish.

LENGTH OF TERM: Seemingly very brief.

This was as soon as a metropolis of dreamers, a gold city that seduced prospectors from throughout hoping to strike it wealthy. Currently, although, Johannesburg has been one thing of a political punchline, a metropolis the place many residents’ spirits are as darkish because the streetlights.

This month, after days of brinkmanship and arm twisting, the town inaugurated its sixth completely different mayor in 22 months: Kabelo Gwamanda, a first-term metropolis councilor from a political social gathering that bought simply 1 % of the vote within the final municipal election.

His ascent got here after he received nearly all of the votes of the town’s 270 elected council members. And it capped the newest chapter in a political cleaning soap opera the place mayoral phrases are measured in weeks and months, and the place the shortcoming of council members to stay with a frontrunner has resulted in a municipal mess, with Johannesburg residents the most important losers.