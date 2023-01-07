Joe Rogan said ‘the morons had a king’ with Donald Trump during a podcast episode

Joe Rogan (L) and Donald Trump (R).Mario Tama/Getty Photos Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Photos

Joe Rogan stated that “the morons had a king” with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan has beforehand been dismissive of the previous president regardless of Trump’s optimistic phrases about him.

Rogan made the remark whereas chatting with Barstool Sports activities founder Dave Portnoy about politics.

Podcaster Joe Rogan stated that “the morons had a king” with former President Donald Trump.

Rogan commented on a Thursday episode of the Joe Rogan Expertise podcast whereas chatting with Barstool Sports activities founder Dave Portnoy about politics.

The pair mentioned newly sworn-in Republican Rep. George Santos, who has generated controversy after stories revealed he fabricated huge swaths of his resume whereas campaigning.

Rogan stated there could be extra candidates like Santos sooner or later and that politics is a “gross, compromised world.”

“I imply, who the fuck is gonna log off on eliminating all of the particular curiosity teams, eliminating all of the lobbyists? Nobody. So it is like, that is why it was fascinating to see a man like Trump attending to energy as a result of he was such an outsider,” Rogan stated in a clip revealed by Mediaite.

Portnoy agreed and stated that the political institution did not know how one can react to Trump as he behaved in a method they didn’t count on.

“And the morons had a king. There’s lots of morons,” Rogan stated. “And it does not matter what he is saying, like, for them, he represents them.”

“‘He isn’t excellent, however no less than he is actual’ – like there’s that kind of thought course of that he performed with,” Rogan stated whereas imitating a Trump supporter.

“And in addition individuals that did not, they did not really feel represented by somebody who was ever in cost. And now this man is, and it is their man.”

Regardless of Rogan’s reputation in right-wing circles, he has beforehand been dismissive of Trump and has claimed that he has turned down a number of requests for him to seem on his podcast.

“I am not a Trump supporter in any method, form, or kind. I’ve had the chance to have him on my present greater than as soon as. I’ve stated no each time,” Rogan said in July. “I do not need to assist him. I am not keen on serving to him.”

Rogan has additionally expressed help for Trump’s greatest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who he stated could be a “good president.”

Trump has beforehand spoken positively of Rogan, calling him an “attention-grabbing and well-liked man” and defending him following controversy concerning the podcast host’s previous use of the N-word.

Learn the unique article on Enterprise Insider