Joe Rogan Claims School Has Litter Box For Girl Identifying As Cat

On the October 11 episode of his Joe Rogan Expertise Spotify podcast, Rogan claimed {that a} faculty … [+] “needed to set up a litter field within the women room as a result of there’s a lady who’s a furry, who identifies as an animal.” (Photograph by James Gilbert/Getty Pictures) Getty Pictures

Did this litter-aly occur? On the October 11 episode of his Joe Rogan Expertise Spotify podcast, Rogan claimed {that a} faculty “needed to set up a litter field within the women room as a result of there’s a lady who’s a furry, who identifies as an animal.” He went on to claim that “her mom badgered the college till they agreed to place a litter field in one of many stalls.” And in case you had been questioning what one may do in a litter field, Rogan acquired fairly litter-all by including, “So this lady goes into the litter room or to the lady’s room and urinates or no matter — I do not know if she poops in it, that is fairly gross.” In a while, Rogan dumped much more on this, saying, “Use a [expletive] toilet. It is sanitary. It is a lot better. Like, you need your home to scent like human pee?” Yeah, if this had been certainly occurring, then you definately’d assume the native well being division may need a problem with such preparations. If this had been occurring, that’s.

So how did Rogan discover out about all of this and what proof did he present to assist this story? Effectively, apparently, in keeping with Rogan, “My buddy, his spouse is a schoolteacher, and he or she works at” the stated faculty. However Rogan didn’t give the precise names of the folks concerned or the title of the college or the placement of the college. In reality, he didn’t give too many extra particulars past what you’ll be able to see within the video accompanying the next tweet:

So basically all Rogan left you with was this occurred at my-friend’s-wife’s-school. Hmm, does that sound just a little just like the my-cousin’s-friend’s-balls-got-swollen-after-he-got-the-Covid-19-vaccine declare that Nicki Minaj had made a few 12 months in the past, which I coated for Forbes again in September 2021? It ended up being virtually not possible to confirm that ballsy declare since Minaj by no means actually specified the title of the one who owned the testicles or made that individual or his testicles obtainable for interviews. Equally, you’ve acquired to take Rogan’s story with a litter field stuffed with salt till he gives extra specifics that may enable everybody to truly double-check what he had stated.

Through the episode, Rogan’s visitor, Tulsi Gabbard, who served within the U.S. Home of Representatives for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district from 2013 to 2021, listened to Rogan’s catty story with out actually questioning any of the assertions. In reality, later within the episode, Gabbard stated, “There aren’t any boundaries anymore” to which Rogan responded with, “Proper. The academics within the faculty and the college itself ought to have stated no to the guardian.”

At a Mesa County Republican Girls luncheon, U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asserted that “They’re … [+] placing litter containers in colleges for individuals who determine as cats.” (Photograph by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Publish through Getty Pictures) Denver Publish through Getty Pictures

Talking of no boundaries, nowadays there appears to be no boundaries as to what personalities and politicians can declare on podcasts, radio, TV, social media, and different platforms with out offering laborious proof versus hardly no proof. Rogan hasn’t been the one individual to make such litter field claims. Appears to be like like quite a lot of politicians have been littering the airwaves with such furry-ious assertions. In reality, Tyler Kingkade, an investigative reporter for NBC Information, put collectively “a thread of the 20 politicians who’ve falsely claimed this 12 months that colleges are accommodating who children determine as cats, placing little containers on campus for them [sic],” in his phrases:

That thread included statements from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colorado), as you’ll be able to see above, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), as you’ll be able to see under:

Litter containers in colleges loos and hallways may very well be well being code violations. However once more, the place is the proof that such lodging are being made in colleges. And the place is the proof that there’s a “rising disaster” in colleges of individuals figuring out as cats utilizing a litter field in a hallway, as a Tennessee state lawmaker claimed within the video accompanying Kingkade’s tweet under:

There may be definitely no shortages of crises within the U.S. proper now, starting from the Covid-19 pandemic to the weight problems epidemic to mass shootings to air pollution and local weather change. With all that, that is what legislators are spending their taxpayer-supported time speaking about proper now? And, as soon as once more, the place precisely is the proof supporting such cat-astrophic claims?

Should you actually assume that colleges are offering litter containers and permitting children to take dumps in them in an unsanitary method, why not contact public well being officers? Have them examine and accumulate actual proof on what is de facto occurring. It must be too tough to analyze. An investigator can ask, “Is {that a} litter field?” After which in that case, “what’s it doing within the hallway?” Let science prepared the ground on what to do. And if you happen to actually consider that each one of this has develop into a “disaster,” perhaps fee a examine on it. That manner you will get sufficient knowledge to find out whether or not any actual legislative motion is critical and perhaps even get it into the scientific litter-ature.