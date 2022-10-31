Monday, October 31, 2022
Joe Burrow wears Halloween costume to Cincinnati-Cleveland Monday Night Football game
Nidhi Gandhi

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Searching for his first NFL win towards the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with “BOO” throughout his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night time Soccer showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Bengals are in search of their first highway win on Monday Night time Soccer since Oct. 22, 1990, a 34-13 win in Cleveland.

Goldsmith: Bengals are among the finest at constructing depth on their protection

Conway: How the Bengals beat the Browns on Monday night time

From the Bengals by way of Twitter:

Earlier from the Bengals:

This text initially appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow arrives for Cincinnati-Cleveland sport in Halloween costume

