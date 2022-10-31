Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

Searching for his first NFL win towards the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a Halloween costume with “BOO” throughout his chest as he arrived for a Monday Night time Soccer showdown between the AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Bengals are in search of their first highway win on Monday Night time Soccer since Oct. 22, 1990, a 34-13 win in Cleveland.

This text initially appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow arrives for Cincinnati-Cleveland sport in Halloween costume