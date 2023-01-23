Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going again to the AFC championship recreation after beating Josh Allen and the Payments, 27-10, on a snowy Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

As soon as the sport was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot on the NFL and any followers who had already bought tickets to a neutral-site convention championship recreation that might have been performed in Atlanta if the Payments and Chiefs received this weekend.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) heat ups earlier than an NFL divisional playoff soccer recreation between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Payments, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

As an alternative, the Bengals are advancing they usually’ll be heading again to Kansas Metropolis, the place they received the AFC title recreation final 12 months to advance to the Tremendous Bowl.

And it appears to be like like Burrow took one other shot at that failed neutral-site plan with this publish on Instagram, which he used simply two phrases for the caption: “Uninvited Visitors.”

That’s good. And I believe the Bengals will probably be heading to Kansas Metropolis with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders.

