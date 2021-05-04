Joe Biden’s vaccination target: 70 percent by July 4 | Free press

Washington (AP) – US President Joe Biden is promoting the rapid progress of the corona vaccination campaign in the United States in the hope of an imminent ‘independence from the virus’.

According to his will, about 70 percent of all the roughly 260 million adults in the country should have received at least the first vaccination by early July. In addition, 160 million people are said to have been fully vaccinated by the national holiday on July 4. “We’re going to make it easier than ever to get you vaccinated,” said Biden.

According to data from the CDC, 56 percent of adults have received at least one vaccination so far. 105 million people are considered fully vaccinated. To achieve the new goal, nearly 100 million additional vaccinations would need to be given over the next 60 days, the White House said. Among other things, the government will order pharmacies to allow vaccinations without an appointment in the future. About 40,000 pharmacies receive their vaccine directly from the government.

Biden had promised the Americans at the beginning of his tenure that the massive vaccination campaign would allow some return to normalcy by July 4, Independence Day. If about 70 percent of adults pass the vaccination by then, they’ll be much closer to normal, Biden said. “In two months, let’s celebrate our independence as a nation and our independence from the virus.” Until then, all Americans must continue to adhere to corona precautions, Biden cautioned.

The White House said reaching the threshold of about 70 percent of vaccinated adults will lead to a sharp drop in corona infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

The government is already preparing to vaccinate teens between the ages of 12 and 16, Biden said. The FDA competent authority will soon decide on the approval of the vaccine from the manufacturers Pfizer and Biontech for this age group. Should approval take place, 15,000 pharmacies will be ready to vaccinate young people.

Vaccine would also be delivered to pediatricians, Biden said. “I want parents in America to be insured: as soon as the announcement comes, we’ll be ready to act,” he said. Corona can also lead to illness in younger people, and the adolescents can infect the elderly and therefore should be vaccinated, Biden said.

To bring about better use of vaccines in the country, the White House is also changing the dose dividing formula that has been used since the vaccination campaign began in mid-December. So far, all states have received shipments of vaccines that are strictly proportional to the number of residents. States that already have more supplies than demand will, in the future, only be able to request some of the doses to which they are entitled. The excess will then go back to the federal government and be accessible to states that need more vaccine, the official said in a briefing to journalists.

At the height of the US vaccination campaign, more than three million people were vaccinated every day. Meanwhile, overall progress has slowed somewhat – depending on the state. Many states in the Northeast have already vaccinated almost all cans and made great strides with continued high demand.

In other states, such as southern Mississippi, vaccinations have been declining for weeks. So far, only about a third of the population has received at least one vaccination. In contrast, in northeastern Massachusetts, nearly 60 percent received at least the first injection.

Biden has promised to have enough vaccine for all adults in the country by the end of May. In the US, the main use is Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer vaccines, each requiring two syringes. In addition, the preparation of Johnson & Johnson is used, which unfolds its full effect after just one dose.

The US government has collected enough vaccine to provide the population of about 330 million people without additional drugs. Astrazeneca and Novavax vaccines have not yet been approved in the United States.