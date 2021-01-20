Joe Biden Sworn in as 46th President of the US | Free press

Washington (AP) – Joe Biden is the 46th President of the United States of America. US Chief Justice John Roberts took the oath of office of the 78-year-old Democrat on the west side of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.

Kamala Harris had previously been sworn in as the country’s first female vice president. Biden replaces Republican Donald Trump, who, contrary to tradition, did not attend the inauguration of his successor.

The ceremony in the Capitol took place under unprecedented security precautions. Two weeks ago, violent supporters of the elected Trump stormed the parliament building. The fear of renewed violence surrounding the swearing-in was great.

The center of the American capital was cordoned off over a wide area. In addition to numerous police officers, thousands of members of the National Guard were on duty, mainly to protect the congress building. Due to the corona pandemic, the transfer took place without the usual mass audience. In place of hundreds of thousands of people, nearly 200,000 flags were found in the open space between the Capitol and Lincoln Memorial Square to represent the missing visitors.

Outspoken Catholic Biden swore by a huge bible belonging to his family – as previously sworn in as vice president of former President Barack Obama’s administration and as a senator.

Biden had won the November presidential election by a clear margin. He can count on the support of Congress in his planned projects, where his Democrats secured control of both houses in the elections. Trump sees himself being taken away from victory by massive electoral fraud for which there is no evidence. He left Washington that morning. He is the first outgoing incumbent since 1869 to not attend the Capitol ceremony.

Trump’s previous deputy Mike Pence and his wife Karen were on the scene. Former US Presidents Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were also in the audience with their husbands. With them, Biden wanted to lay a wreath at the grave of the unknown soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, which borders Washington, immediately after his inauguration.

Biden is taking over from Trump a deeply divided country in which the corona pandemic continues to rage, making it difficult for the troubled economy to recover and exacerbating existing inequalities between ethnic groups. In the background, climate change is on the rise, which Biden considers an “existential threat”.

Many of his planned first official acts are aimed at overcoming these crises. On Wednesday, Biden wanted to trigger the planned departure of the Trump administration by reversing an entry ban for citizens of predominantly Muslim countries and the ending of the Paris climate agreement.

Due to the corona pandemic, the traditional ball night in Washington is also canceled. Instead, there should be a virtual celebration hosted by actor Tom Hanks – with commentary from Biden and Harris. The Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen, among others, should appear.