How Rich Is Actor and Director Jodie Foster? Net Worth, Income, Assets, Wiki and Bio

Celebrity Net Worth says that Jodie Foster net worth is around $100 million, which makes sense since she started her career when she was only three years old. From her time on TV to her first movie role in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Foster has become one of Hollywood’s best-known and most talented actors.

For her roles in Silence of the Lambs and The Accused, she won two Oscars. With her role in The Mauritanian, which just won her a Golden Globe, the actor is getting a lot of award buzz right now. Find more about Jodie Foster net worth and other information here.

Early Days

Jodie Foster was born in Los Angeles on November 19, 1962. Her full name is Alicia Christian Foster, but most people call her Jodie. Even though Evelyn was their only child, they broke up before she was born. Foster is related to John Alden, who was on the Mayflower, and has Irish, English, and German roots. She has three full siblings, Lucius, Constance, and Lucinda. She also has three half-brothers from a previous marriage her father was in.

Foster learned to read when he was only three years old. At the same age, she got her start in acting by being in a commercial for Coppertone. After this, he did a few more commercials until 1968, when he had a small role as a supporting character on the TV show “Mayberry R.F.D.”

After that, she was in more than 50 TV shows, like “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” and “Bob & Carol, Ted & Alice,” for which she was nominated for an Emmy. Foster’s first movie was “Napoleon and Samantha,” which came out in 1972. After “Kansas City Bomber,” she was in “One Little Indian,” “Tom Sawyer,” and “Alice in Wonderland,” all of which were directed by Martin Scorsese.

Foster went to the French prep school Lycée Francais de Los Angeles, where she graduated as the top student in 1980. She then went to Yale University, where she majored in African-American literature. In 1985, she graduated with honors and was given the title magna cum laude, which means “most praised.”

Jodie Foster Teenage Career Breakthrough

Foster worked with Martin Scorsese again in 1976 to make “Taxi Driver.” In that movie, she played a child prostitute named Iris Steensma, which was her big break. The movie was a huge hit, and it won the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival. Foster also got a lot of praise for her performance, including her first nomination for an Academy Award.

In 1976, the young actress also starred in “Echoes of a Summer,” a family drama, “Bugsy Malone,” gangster musical comedy, “The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane,” and “Freaky Friday,” a Disney fantasy. After this important year, Foster lived in France for nine months and was in the movie “Moi, flour bleue.” She went on to act in “Casotto,” an Italian comedy, and “Candleshoe,” a Disney family adventure.

A Beginning of Jodie Foster’s Directing Career

Foster has also directed a number of episodes of popular TV shows, in addition to movies. She directed two episodes of the Netflix streaming show “Orange Is the New Black” from 2013 to 2014, and for her work, she was nominated for an Emmy Award.

After that, she directed episodes of two other Netflix shows: the political thriller “House of Cards” and the science-fiction anthology series “Black Mirror.” Foster directed an episode of the science fiction show “Tales from the Loop” in the year 2020.

Jodie Foster net worth

It is thought that Jodie Foster has $100 million in her bank account. Some of Jodie Foster’s first roles as a child actor were in “Tom Sawyer,” “Bugsy Malone,” and “Freaky Friday.” Because of her work in movies and TV shows like “The Accused,” “The Silence of the Lambs,” and “Nell,” she was praised by critics and won a number of awards.

Foster has directed movies like “Little Man Tate,” “Home for the Holidays,” “The Beaver,” and “Money Monster,” as well as several episodes of the Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black.”

Jodie Foster Assets

In 2012, Jodie paid $11.75 million for a big house in Beverly Hills. In March 2019, she put the house on the market for $16 million. She used to live in a house that cost $6 million and was close to this one. Jodie sold the mansion in April 2019 for $14.9 million.

In 2005, Jodie bought a house in Calabasas, California, for $2.25 million. It is thought that Jodie’s mother lived here until she died in 2019. Jodie put this house on the market for $2.85 million in May 2020.

That’s about Jodie Foster net worth. Stay tuned for more updates!!

