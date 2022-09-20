Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is reportedly already in the works. Pic credit: Studio Bind

The Mushoku Tensei Season 3 anime will begin a major new chapter in Rudeus “Rudy” Greyrat’s life. But when will Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu) Season 3 come out?

And did the original creator of the light novel series indirectly confirm that the third season is already being planned out?

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 release date is over the horizon considering that even the Mushoku Tensei Season 2 anime isn’t out yet.

However, in March 2022, the second season was confirmed to be in production, and in July 2022 it was announced that the second season is coming out in 2023. Anime news leakers have been claiming that the third season was greenlit for production early on.

On May 5, 2021, anime news leaker Sugoi LITE claimed that both the second season and Mushoku Tensei Season 3 were already in the works.

“TV anime ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation’ Seasons 2 & 3 are currently in production,” Sugoi LITE tweeted.

On March 6, 2022, Sugoi LITE referred to this earlier leak by stating, “One down, one pending to be announced.”

However, it turns out the earlier tweet from May 2021 wasn’t entirely accurate. A key animator for Mushoku Tensei Episode 21 responded, “[Mushoku Tensei Season 3] is not in production. … Greenlight and being in production are different statements. … It’s not in production. Nothing about greenlit. ‘The rumors’ are saying it’s in production. It could be greenlit but not in production. … It was not in production back in May [2021] and it’s still not in production right now. Production means [the] start of [the] preproduction phase. Greenlit means that [the] project exists on [the] pipeline and they will start it someday.”

In response to this issue, Sugoi LITE clarified, “I don’t usually distinguish [the] two terms often in the leak. ‘Greenlit’ as I meant back in May last year. … I used the two terms interchangeably, a mistake. I really should have used ‘greenlit’ back then.” In other words, the third season isn’t “currently in production” as originally stated.

The difference is that being greenlit for production means that a producer has put the project in the pipeline and that actual animation production work at a studio will be scheduled for a later date. To be in production means the beginning of the actual pre-production phase. (Sakuga Blog has an excellent article explaining what pre-production entails.)

Regardless of terminology issues, this info was not corroborated by a leaked image or a source. As such, this info concerning Mushoku Tensei Season 3 should be treated as a rumor, although it’s a believable rumor based on other evidence.

In fact, original creator Rifujin na Maganote may have accidentally confirmed the third season in September 2022 while talking about his plans for the book series! (Please see the release date predictions section below for more details).

Some anime fans are confused about whether the anime season that ended in December 2021 was the second season. The first season had two parts, so technically Mushoku Tensei Episode 23 was the ending of the first season.

It should also be noted that Mushoku Tensei director Manabu Okamoto was asked during a Niconico livestream in November 2021 about the possibility of a Mushoku Tensei movie being made. He said the possibility of a film depended on the fans supporting the anime TV series.

Some fans believed light novel Volume 7 would have been the perfect fit for a film since it’s essentially a self-contained story before the multi-book University arc begins. But any such movie project will likely be in the future since the second season is already confirmed and the first season’s after-credits scene came from a portion of the extra chapter that’s at the very ending of Volume 7. Why would they do that unless the plan is to adapt the next standalone story arc as part of the second season?

The end card for Mushoku Tensei Episode 23 simply thanked the audience for watching without announcing the second season on December 19, 2021. The second season was announced in March 2022 shortly before the Eris the Goblin Slayer OVA episode was released on March 16, 2022. Pic credit: Studio Bind

The staff for the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 anime has not yet been announced.

The Mushoku Tensei anime was the debut project of a new animation company called Studio Bind. The company literally formed in November 2018 by production company EGG FIRM and Studio White Fox to create the Mushoku Tensei anime, but Studio Bind also helped Studio VOLN with episodes 22 and 31 of the Karakuri Circus anime as a sub-contractor back in 2019.

On April 22, 2022, it was announced that Studio Bind’s second big project (besides Mushoku Tensei Season 2) would be the adaptation of the ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! manga series.

Director Manabu Okamoto helmed the Mushoku Tensei anime project for the first season. It was his second time being a lead director after the 2017 Gamers! anime. He’s also been an episode director for Akame ga Kill!, Darling in the FranXX, and Re:ZERO: Starting Life in Another World (see our story on Re:ZERO Season 3). The director was also credited for writing the series composition.

The original creator Rifujin na Magonote is also personally involved in the production. On his personal blog, he confirmed that he’s involved in writing the script, which explains why the anime adaptation has been so faithful to the original story.

Character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama is notable for having been the animation director on Darling in the FranXX. Composer Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Cautious Hero, GATE, Land of the Lustrous, Isekai Cheat Magician, No Game No Life: Zero) created the music.

The Mushoku Tensei Season 3 OP and ED haven’t been announced yet.

According to the official website’s Blu-Ray/DVD page, the first season was a split-cour anime season with a total of 23 episodes released as four disc volumes. Volume 1 (Episodes 1 – 5) went on sale on April 21, 2021, Volume 2 (Episodes 6 – 11) on June 23, 2021, Volume 3 (Episodes 12 – 17) on January 19, 2022, and Volume 4 (Episodes 18 – 23) on March 16, 2022.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

In this case, Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 finished the first part or cour on March 22, 2021. The first season’s second cour was delayed from July 2021 to October 2021. The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 2 finale, Mushoku Tensei Episode 23, was released on December 19, 2021.

Although the second season was confirmed to be in 2023, the exact Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Nor have the number of episodes or cours been announced. (This story will be updated once it’s announced.)

The Mushoku Tensei OVA episode release date was on March 16, 2022. It was packaged with BD Volume 4. The “Eris the Goblin Slayer” OVA episode’s story takes place in the same time frame as Episode 16 and showed what happened to Eris and Ruijerd while Rudy was reuniting with his father Paul.

Updated September 19, 2022: Creator Maganote discusses how the Mushoku Tensei “sequel” is not really a sequel… and also how long the anime adaptation is expected to last. Did he just spill the beans for Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

Updated September 4, 2022: Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 ending the light novel series.

Updated July 4, 2022: Season 2 in 2023.

Updated March 6, 2022: Musoku Tensei 2 confirmed to be in production. Added clarification concerning the rumored status of Mushoku Tensei Season 3.

Updated February 3, 2022: Light novel series reaches 10 million copies in circulation.

This article provides everything that is known about Mushoku Tensei Season 3 (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3/Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The Mushoku Tensei anime was streaming on FUNimation, Hulu, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S.) with English subtitles. FUNimation’s Mushoku Tensei English dubbing originally began on February 14, 2021.

Here is the FUNimation Mushoku Tensei dub cast:

Madeleine Morris as Rudeus Greyrat

Ben Phillips as Old Japanese Rudeus

Dani Chambers as Lilia

Jared Smith as Paul Greyrat

Michelle Rojas as Roxy Migurdia

Bryn Apprill as Zenith Greyrat

The FUNimation Mushoku Tensei Part 2 English dub release date was on October 31, 2021. The Mushoku Tensei Season 2 English dub release date was in Fall 2021.

Presumably, Crunchyroll’s Mushoku Tensei Season 3 English dub release date will be announced in the future after the TV show premieres with the original Japanese audio.

In early March 2022, Sony announced that Funimation was being merged into the Crunchyroll streaming app. As such, any previously dubbed episodes should be shifted over. Future projects should also be moved over there.

As of the last update, Kadokawa, EGG FIRM, Studio Bind, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 release date. Nor has the production of a Mushoku Tensei 3 sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s impossible to speculate about when, or if, the Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 3 release date will occur in the future.

As previously mentioned, anime news leakers claimed that the third season had been secretly internally greenlit for production back in May 2021. Sugoi LITE has a history of accurate leaks, including the news that the Spy x Family anime release date would be in 2022.

To put this Mushoku Tensei news leak in context, Sugoi LITE certainly knows the difference between a second cour and a second season, never mind Mushoku Tensei Season 3. What’s more, the second cour, or Mushoku Tensei Season 1 Part 2, was originally officially announced on March 21, 2021, so based on the timing of the anime leak there shouldn’t be any mistake: the leak concerning the third season was not in reference to the now-confirmed second season.

The rumor is believable since the first season was immediately popular. Streaming revenue has long surpassed Blu-Ray/DVD sales in importance for financial success, but even then the first season’s first two BD volumes sold over 4,000 copies each in their respective first weeks.

As a comparison, Attack On Titan: The Final Season Volume 1 sold 3,108 copies (2,652 BD/456 DVD) in its first week in the same time frame. My Hero Academia Season 5 Volume 1 “only” sold 1,912 copies (1,198 BD/714 DVD) in its first week, which used to be considered a failure years ago yet the My Hero Academia Season 6 anime TV series is already confirmed to be in production by a trailer.

In addition, production company EGG FIRM previously stated that “Studio Bind will use this work [Mushoku Tensei] as a launchpad for its full-scale animation production business.” EGG FIRM and White Fox created the new studio since they “needed a system that would allow us to move forward with the [Mushoku Tensei] project in a continuous, long-term, and systematic manner.”

Despite these plans, the anime project was delayed multiple times. The first season was supposed to premiere in 2020 but was pushed back to 2022. Then the second cour was delayed, as well.

Another reason to believe the rumor is that EGG FIRM CEO and Mushoku Tensei chief producer Nobuhiro Osawa is well known for overseeing long-running anime series. He’s been the Chief Producer for popular anime TV series like DanMachi: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Sword Art Online, High School DxD, and No Guns Life.

Nobuhiro is confirmed to be working on multiple sequels. The DanMachi Season 4 release date was in July 2022. The SAO: Progressive series is being turned into a movie series and the second film, Scherzo of Deep Night, released in late 2022. A Sword Art Online Season 4: Unital Ring anime TV series will likely happen in the future once the light novel series is completed.

Nobuhiro is likely planning for the long haul with Mushoku Tensei since anime productions are scheduled years in advance. It takes time to bring back together all the voice talent and the main animation staff since they’re usually all contractors unless certain are directly attached to the company. Once the first cour was confirmed to be successful with streaming revenue it made sense to begin the early production planning internally so there won’t be any long, multi-year waits between seasons.

In the best-case scenario, the second season could already be planned for 2023 assuming there are no more production delays caused by the COVID pandemic or any other unexpected production situations. Therefore, the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 release date will be in 2024 at the earliest, although 2025 seems more likely in order to keep the animation quality high with a good production schedule.

It’s also possible that light novel writer Maganote may have indirectly confirmed the long-term plans for the anime adaptation. On September 16, 2022, Maganote was discussing how his future plans for the Six-Sided Universe book series should not be considered a direct continuation or a Mushoku Tensei sequel.

As part of making this clarification to fans on Twitter, Maganote stated that he only intends on starting work on the new Six-Sided Universe project “after the anime and the orcs [the Orc Eroica light novel series] are done. It depends on how long the anime lasts, so maybe 3-8 years later.”

It’s interesting how Maganote phrased that timeline. The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 release date is already officially confirmed for 2023, which was already less than a year away when he made that comment, so why give a time frame that’s 3 years out?

It’s possible that by saying this Maganote accidentally indirectly confirmed that Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 is already in the pre-production stage. Coincidentally, 3 years away is 2025, which is also when Anime Geek is predicting that the third season will come out.

By saying 8 years, Maganote is also leaving the door open for Mushoku Tensei Season 4 and 5 (assuming a 2.5-year gap between seasons). Considering that the first season adapted 6 out of 26 books ending in 5 anime seasons would be just about right. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves here…

Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 ended the light novel series in November 2022

If the Vinland Saga anime (which is confirmed for Vinland Saga Season 2) surprised audiences by having an entire first season be considered merely a prologue, then Mushoku Tensei’s author Rifujin na Magonote essentially said, “Hold my beer.” In fact, the entire Mushoku Tensei series is considered to be the prologue in the overall Six-Sided Universe franchise.

Without getting into major spoilers, Rudeus’s story is a prologue to a different character whose narrative point of view occurs near the ending of the series. The current story hasn’t even shown off God/Divine tier magic yet, but it’s uncertain when Magonote will return to the world of Mushoku Tensei.

In 2021, Maganote confirmed that he was busy working on Orc Eroica (Orc Hero Story) light novel series. Yen Press released the first volume on November 23, 2021.

Like many isekai anime, the story began life as a Mushoku Tensei web novel series that was self-published on Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become a Novelist) from November 2012 through April 2015. The 264 chapters were divided by the creator into 25 volumes (24 if you exclude the Volume 20.5 intermission).

Mushoku Tensei: Redundancy is a series of 9 side stories that take place after the web novel Volume 23 in the timeline. One of the Redundancy chapters, The Moment Aisha Greyrat Stopped Being a Maid, was deleted by the author due to its highly controversial themes, but it’s still considered memorable since the story events caused Rudy to tell his family about his reincarnation for the first time.

The second set of 5 side stories called Jobless Oblige were released in 2016. Chronologically, Jobless Oblige takes place in-between the final two volumes of Redundancy and focuses on a character named Sieghart Saladin Greyrat.

Starting in April 2014, Kadokawa began publishing the Mushoku Tensei light novel adaptation under Media Factory’s MF Books imprint. The book art illustrator is Pixiv user ShiroTaka.

Even as a web novel, the work was often the most popular on Syosetu’s rankings. By October 2019 the light novel/manga series was a huge hit, selling over 4 million copies in total. By late January 2021, there were over 5.6 million copies in circulation, and by August 2021 the series was up to 8.5 million copies in circulation, and by the end of November 2021, Japanese newspapers reported that there were over 9.6 million copies in circulation. The light novel series finally exceeded 10 million copies in circulation as of February 1, 2022.

The light novels are up to Mushoku Tensei Volume 25 as of September 25, 2021. Volume 25 continued adapting web novel Volume 23, which means that the concluding chapter will be adapted by Mushoku Tensei Volume 26. Publisher Kadokawa confirmed this news by stating on its website that the story will “finally end in Volume 26!” The Mushoku Tensei Volume 26 release date was on November 25, 2022.

In May 2014, Magonote began working with illustrator Yuka Fujikawa to serialize the Mushoku Tensei manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Flapper. As of June 22, 2022, the manga was up to Mushoku Tensei Volume 17.

(It should be noted that manga Volume 16: Chapter 76 corresponds to the ending of light novel Volume 9.)

Seven Seas Entertainment is publishing the official English translation of the light novel and manga. As of April 25, 2023, the English books will be up to light novel Volume 22 (start of the adaptation of web novel Volume 22), while the English manga was up to Volume 16 by March 7, 2023.

The light novel series was up to Mushoku Tensei Volume 25 when the anime’s first season was released in 2021. Pic credit: ShiroTaka

Mushoku Tensei manga/light novel series compared to the anime

Anime fans have been holding up the Mushoku Tensei anime as an example of how to remain true to the intent and themes of the source material. While not as well-done as the 86 anime adaptation, the Mushoku Tensei anime has certainly set the standard for adapting an isekai light novel series correctly.

That’s not to say that everything was adapted since this is a fairly dense light novel series we’re talking about. Choosing which backstories and worldbuilding to keep in an anime is a balancing act. Studio Bind has proven to be an adept tightrope walker since the condensed dialogue and narrative still manage to hit all the right plot beats without the audience realizing that they’re missing many scenes.

A large part of the anime’s success can be attributed to the original creator being directly involved with writing the anime scripts. In a December 2021 interview with Anime News Network, the creator discussed whether working on the anime project changed his personal opinion of his own original work.

“My impression towards the original work hasn’t changed because the anime and novel are different things,” Maganote replied. “What do you think? No matter how wonderful and polished the anime is, it doesn’t make the original work any better. On the flip side, if the anime were so bad it makes you want to avert your eyes, it wouldn’t make the original work any worse.”

Magonote also addressed the controversy over Rudeus starting as an outright pervert who slowly develops into a more mature individual who is actually likable. The creator believes the anime struck the right balance in showcasing Rudeus’ evolving mindset.

“I think the balance was right. Because he’s a controversial character, his mountain of regrets makes the act of redoing life more meaningful,” Maganote explained. “Of course, I have no issue with criticizing Rudeus at the beginning stage, and it’s up to you to decide whether you don’t want to see the story because of that. With that said, if there’s someone like Rudeus close to you and that person were to have even a slight change of heart and try to start over, I sincerely hope that you won’t abandon them on the spot.”

In adapting a detailed light novel series it’s inevitable that many details will be skipped by any anime adaptation. The first season did a great job of depicting the most important elements while also providing anime original moments and foreshadowing. (See the anime/light novel comparison section in our older article for more details.)

The pacing of Part 1 started off by adapting Volume 1 with 4 episodes. Mushoku Tensei Episodes 5 through 8 then covered Volume 2.

Mushoku Tensei Episode 11 finished with Volume 3, which had Rudy and Eris facing off against the supposedly murderous demon race the Superd after being teleported to an unfamiliar land by the Mana Calamity. They quickly realize that the black-and-white Ruijerd Superdia may have issues when it comes to intellectualizing morality, but it appears the Superd were duped in the war.

In October 2021, Mushoku Tensei Part 2 resumed the story of light novel Volume 4 (manga Volume 6) in Episodes 12 through 16. Mushoku Tensei Episode 16 finished Volume 4 and the first three chapters of Volume 5.

The first season’s finale, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Episode 23, found a stopping point that corresponds to the ending of light novel/web novel Volume 6. For manga readers, that’s the ending of manga Volume 10: Chapter 51.

For anime fans who want to read ahead of the anime’s first season, you should start with light novel Volume 7. Keep in mind that light novel Volume 7 is a light novel-only story that fills in the time skip between web novel Volumes 6 and 7.

Manga readers can jump to Volume 11: Chapter 52, which adapts parts of light novel Volumes 6 before continuing into Volume 8. The manga does not adapt the events of light novel Volume 7 until manga Volume 14: Chapter 64.5. Alternatively, manga readers should read light novel Volume 7 before resuming in the manga.

Assuming that the anime’s second season continues adapting three books for every cour, it’s predicted that Mushoku Tensei Season 2 will pick up the story again in light novel Volume 7. It’s expected that the second season’s first cour will finish in the Ronoa Magic University story arc of Volume 9.

If the second season has two cours once again, It’s possible that Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Part 2 will adapt Volumes 10, 11, and 12. At the same time, the best stopping point for a single-cour second season is Volume 9 since the next three books shift the narrative to a new focus in Rudy’s life.

That should mean that Mushoku Tensei Season 3 will be a single-cour anime. English-only readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump to light novel Volumes 10 through 12, which corresponds to web novel Volumes 10 through 13. Manga readers can pick up the story in manga Volume 17.

Mushoku Tensei: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu Season 3 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This news story was initially published before the second season was streaming and will be updated with additional Mushoku Tensei Season 3 anime spoilers over time. In the meantime, here is the official book summary for light novel Volume 10.

“A new chapter of Rudeus’ life beckons as he throws himself into his research, house-hunting, and planning a wedding. But then an unexpected letter, bearing shocking news, arrives to interrupt the young couple’s domestic dreams. It seems the past still isn’t done with Rudeus, and neither is a certain mysterious white-masked girl!”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!