Joana Vasconcelos wants to open her museum in Oeiras

The visual artist reveals that talks are already underway with the municipality to set up a studio open to the public.

The artist is celebrating her 50th birthday

“I have a project that I’ve been developing for a while that aims to turn this studio into an open museum,” reveals one of the most famous Portuguese visual artists, Joana Vasconcelos. In an interview with Diário de Notícias published this Sunday, February 13, he reveals that the project is underway.

It will be called AMA and will aim to open his studio to the public and “create a stronger connection to the city and the people.” In this case, the city will be Oeiras and not Lisbon, as revealed by Joana Vasconcelos.

“[Há conversações] with the municipality of Oeiras. It would be in that area on the river, but more towards the community of Oeiras,” he notes. The aim is to open “as soon as possible”.

The idea is to open and show part of the artist’s creative process so that the public can see “how and what works are made”. “We’re taking that knowledge out to everyone so there’s no longer the stigma that going into art isn’t a good idea.”

“I want to put an end to this idea and tell everyone that going into art is good and that it is a profession that many people can work in and that it is a future, it is the future of the country with more creators, more artistic thinking. I want to serve as an example for that future where there will be more artists and where a country’s expression and identity will be stronger.”