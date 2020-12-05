Joana Ribeiro joins the new season of the German series “Das Boot”

Joana Ribeiro will take part in a German series

The recordings of the new season of “Das Boot” will be made in the Czech Republic and also in Malta.

He also records the film “Glória”.

The German series “Das Boot: O Submarino” will be present in Portuguese. Actress Joana Ribeiro is the latest addition to the cast of this project, which debuted in 2018 and is already in its third season. The new episodes will be recorded in the Czech Republic and also in Malta.

In Portugal this series can be seen on the AMC channel. “Das Boot: O Submarino” is an adaptation of the German film “Die Odyssey des U-Boot 96”, which premiered in 1981. The film is based on a book by the author Lothar-Gunther Buchheim.

It is currently unknown what role the Portuguese actress will play. The cast of “Das Boot: O Submarino” includes names like Franz Dinda, Tom Wlaschiha, Ernst Stotzner, Ray Stevenson and Luise Wolfram.

This series has already won several awards in Germany, most recently at the German Television Academy Awards. Joana Ribeiro is 28 years old and has several works in cinema and television. The premiere took place in 2012 in the SIC soap opera “Dancin’Days”. At the moment he is also recording the film “Glória”.