Joana Marques returns this week with Extremely Unpleasant

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 31, 2022
0

Joana Marques returns this week with Extremely Unpleasant

The comedian is back from Rádio Renascença in the morning. It was the most listened to Portuguese podcast of 2021 on Spotify.

The comedian started the section on Antena 3.

Joana Marques returns this Tuesday, February 1st with Extremely Unpleasant. The humor section is part of the As Três da Manhã program on Rádio Renascença. It’s been a huge hit over the last year – on Spotify it was the most-watched podcast of 2021. It’s now been idle for over a month.

The radio has already shared a teaser about the return with Inês Lopes Gonçalves and Ana Galvão – the other two parts of “As Três da Manhã”. “Joana Marques will be returning on the 1st! And Ana and Inês no longer hide their homesickness. We ditched cuteness levels for good and went back to ‘Extremely Nasty,'” says Renaissance.

In “Extremely Unpleasant”, Joana Marques comments on various topics, namely celebrities or embarrassing public moments. The format started when the comedian was still on Antena 3.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminJanuary 31, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of The filmmaker wrote the final chapter of 300, but you will never see it

The filmmaker wrote the final chapter of 300, but you will never see it

May 18, 2021
Photo of Afghanistan withdrawal: dispute over ritual for Bundeswehr soldiers | free press

Afghanistan withdrawal: dispute over ritual for Bundeswehr soldiers | free press

July 11, 2021
Photo of USA: Video of brutal police operation causing uproar | Free press

USA: Video of brutal police operation causing uproar | Free press

May 22, 2021
Photo of less than 1000 euros for this raised screen

less than 1000 euros for this raised screen

July 21, 2021
Back to top button