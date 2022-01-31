Joana Marques returns this week with Extremely Unpleasant

The comedian is back from Rádio Renascença in the morning. It was the most listened to Portuguese podcast of 2021 on Spotify.

The comedian started the section on Antena 3.

Joana Marques returns this Tuesday, February 1st with Extremely Unpleasant. The humor section is part of the As Três da Manhã program on Rádio Renascença. It’s been a huge hit over the last year – on Spotify it was the most-watched podcast of 2021. It’s now been idle for over a month.

The radio has already shared a teaser about the return with Inês Lopes Gonçalves and Ana Galvão – the other two parts of “As Três da Manhã”. “Joana Marques will be returning on the 1st! And Ana and Inês no longer hide their homesickness. We ditched cuteness levels for good and went back to ‘Extremely Nasty,'” says Renaissance.

In “Extremely Unpleasant”, Joana Marques comments on various topics, namely celebrities or embarrassing public moments. The format started when the comedian was still on Antena 3.