JK Rowling is about to come out with a new book – and a date has already been set

The new work of the writer will be for the little ones and at the same time will reach at least 20 countries.

JK Rowling fans can mark the calendar as early as October 12th. The British writer announced last Tuesday April 13th that she would be publishing her new book on that day.

Under the title “The Christmas Pig”, the work will be published simultaneously in at least 20 languages ​​from different countries, including Portugal. Furthermore, this narrative is unique and unrelated to previous publications by the author.

Recommended for children over the age of eight – and for the whole family – the book tells the story of the love a child feels for their favorite toy and how far they can go in their search.