JK Rowling has been threatened with death and rape since his controversial remarks

While ruling over the literatures of the fantasy for two decades, JK Rowling no longer smells of holiness as she follows statements that are believed to be transphobic.

Threatened with rape and murder

The importance of the influence of the Harry Potter saga on contemporary culture cannot be said enough. At the heart of a true cult, Harry Potter is one of the most popular fantasy works in the world. With over 500 million copies sold in 2018, JK Rowling ruled pop culture for many years.

However, the image of the mother of the young wizard with glasses has suffered a lot recently after comments were classified as transphobic. In fact, the British writer has spoken out on the subject of transsexuality on many occasions, be it on Twitter or in an interview. When JK Rowling says he has received a lot of support, some people, including actors from the Harry Potter film saga, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson or Miriam Margolyes, have strongly criticized his statements.

The controversy could have boiled down to whether or not actors and actresses took sides with JK Rowling, but unfortunately the writer would have been the victim of many threats. At least that’s what she said on Twitter on July 19, not without irony.

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, murder and bomb me. I realized that this movement poses no danger to women. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0

July 19, 2021

Hundreds of trans activists threaten to beat, rape, murder and blow me up. I understand that this movement is not a risk for women.

The author of Harry Potter and the Cormoran Strike Investigations also shared one of those threats, in which an internet user hopes that JK Rowling will be the victim of an attack with a homemade bomb in his mailbox (“I wish you a nice homemade bomb in your mailbox! “). She also mentions the campaign to have her “fired, arrested and let go” by her publisher, but agrees that activists’ expectations only boosted sales of her books.

However, JK Rowling thanks her for the many support she received during this difficult time and entrusts her to write the sixth volume of the Cormorant Strike Investigations. While we wait for the fifth book (Troubled Blood) of this excellent detective saga to be released in French, we remember that it is the subject of a serial adaptation co-produced by BBC One and HBO. We also remember that JK Rowling will soon be releasing a children’s Christmas story called The Christmas Pig.