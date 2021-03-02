JJ Abrams reboot set introducing a Black Superman

This new Superman film project definitely speaks a lot. After creating the tension between Ray Fisher and Warner Bros, it’s a whole different piece of news that is creating the hype about the future reboot. In fact, the famous DC superhero will be the subject of a new feature film produced by JJ Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, a very dedicated American journalist and writer who explores issues of white supremacism and African American people. This promises a version that goes off the beaten path.

an unprecedented collaboration

Despite Henry Cavill’s willingness to continue playing the almighty Superman, we seem to have witnessed his final appearance in the Justice League by Zack Snyder. Indeed, a new era awaits the man of steel in the form of a Warner-ordered restart. JJ Abrams, through his company Bad Robot Productions (AKA, Lost: The Missing, Star Wars XII, XIII, IX Trilogy) and Ta-Nehisi Coates, Race Expert and Eisner Award for Best Miniseries for The Black Panther: World of Wakanda is going to work on the film.

a new opus with a black superman

It is indeed the story of a black Superman that is being investigated. The actor has not yet been established to play the role of Clark Kent. Borys Kit, reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, spoke about it on Twitter:

Will the audience be introduced to a Black Superman? That’s the intent, and something that sources say the studio has been trying to figure its way into for months, if not a year or two. https://t.co/X8RTtSJ7EK

February 26, 2021

Michael B. Jordan proposed a Black Superman project to Warner in 2019 – the latter never succeeded. In addition, it remains likely that the actor will play the role. Case to follow!