JJ Abrams’ project starts the fire between Warner and Cyborg

The war between Warner Bros and Ray Fisher, cyborg’s interpreter in the Justice League, doesn’t end. While the project of a new Superman movie produced by JJ Abrams and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates was just announced, Ray Fisher didn’t fail to crack a grueling tweet about Warner and Walter Hamada, president of DC Films . Something that the main actors didn’t like at all.

A tweet that makes noise

Do you remember that time when Walter Hamada and @wbpictures tried to destroy a black person’s credibility and publicly delegitimized a very serious investigation with lies in the press?

But hey, Black Superman …

February 27, 2021

This tweet is part of a tension context that has been going on for several months. This summer, cyborg interpreter Joss Whedon accused the actors of ill-treating the actors while filming Justice League 2017 and denounced an “impolite” and “unprofessional” attitude.

Endless tension

Ray Fisher had then filed a complaint against the replacement of Zack Snyder without taking the production studios into the background until they were ousted from the series The Flash. Despite everything, his denunciations had benefited from the support of several actors such as Jason Momoa, Kiersey Clemons, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charisma Carpenter. The Warner, for his part, has continued to defend Joss Whedon against the actor’s multiple allegations, in particular the director’s racist attitudes.

An investigation was completed with no further follow-up

An investigation was opened following these allegations and was entrusted to Warner Media, but this was insufficient to allay the actor’s anger. The latter doubled in anger and had accused Walter Hamada of interfering in the course of the investigation in order to interfere.

For Fisher, the announcement of the recruitment of the black writer and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, who will work with JJ Abrams on the new version of Superman, is therefore by no means a source of celebration, but the result of deep hypocrisy on behalf of the studios, who at the same time would try to make people forget their pots.

Warner Bros. on alert

WarnerMedia, which has been following the case very closely, was quick to respond to the actor in a statement:

“There is again misrepresentation about our leadership and our company in relation to the Justice League investigation. As noted, a thorough investigation was conducted by a third party. Our executives, including Walter Hamada, have fully cooperated. No indications have been found Malfunctions found, and Warner Bros. hasn’t lied to the press in any way, it’s time to stop faking it and move forward productively.

Katherine B. Forrest, the case investigator and former federal judge, also contributed to the building by standing up for Warner:

“I am disappointed with the continued public statements suggesting that Walter Hamada had in some way disrupted the Justice League investigation. He did not. I interviewed him in depth more than once and specifically about his very limited interaction interviewed Mr. Fisher with. I found Mr. Hamada credible and open. I concluded that he had done nothing to interfere or interfere with the investigation. On the contrary, the information he provided was useful and advanced the investigation. “

The actor defended himself on Twitter by reiterating his doubts about Walter Hamada and the investigator’s recent statements. One thing is certain: the tensions don’t seem to be easing so much that Ray Fisher never appeared in the DC films again. So it looks like the Justice League Snyder Cut will be your last chance to find him in the DC Universe.