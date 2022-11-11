Friday, November 11, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Jimmy Kimmel Shows Just How Much Everyone Hates Ted Cruz
World 

Jimmy Kimmel Shows Just How Much Everyone Hates Ted Cruz

Nidhi Gandhi

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned there’s one difficulty that basically unites many Individuals.

“No person likes Ted Cruz,” he declared on Thursday evening.

But regardless of that unpopularity, Sen. Cruz was known as in to assist Herschel Walker, the embattled Republican candidate for senator in Georgia.

“ your marketing campaign’s in bother when someone picks up a cellphone and says, ’Get us Ted Cruz immediately,” Kimmel mentioned.

Kimmel additionally identified that Cruz (R-Texas) was met with a refrain of boos on the Houston Astros’ World Collection parade.

“Folks booing nonstop,” Kimmel famous because the video rolled. “Nobody has ever been booed at a World Collection parade earlier than. It’s historic.”

Kimmel added:

“No person likes Ted Cruz, and but by some means he’s nonetheless on the market, doing his factor. He’s just like the senator model of Nickelback. It’s inexplicable.”

See extra in his Thursday evening monologue:

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

See also  World's tallest woman takes her first plane flight after airline removes 6 economy seats to make it possible

You May Also Like

Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will 'never lose another election' in the state if he gets voted into office

Trump-backed Wisconsin GOP candidate and 2020 election denier claims Republicans will ‘never lose another election’ in the state if he gets voted into office

Nidhi Gandhi
Putin admits Russia is facing 'issues' in the Ukraine war and told his team to make faster decisions

Putin admits Russia is facing ‘issues’ in the Ukraine war and told his team to make faster decisions

Nidhi Gandhi
McCourier.com 49

Google has launched Air Raid Alerts on Android Phones in Ukraine – here’s the complete news!!

Nidhi Gandhi