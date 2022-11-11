Jimmy Kimmel Shows Just How Much Everyone Hates Ted Cruz

Jimmy Kimmel mentioned there’s one difficulty that basically unites many Individuals.

“No person likes Ted Cruz,” he declared on Thursday evening.

But regardless of that unpopularity, Sen. Cruz was known as in to assist Herschel Walker, the embattled Republican candidate for senator in Georgia.

“ your marketing campaign’s in bother when someone picks up a cellphone and says, ’Get us Ted Cruz immediately,” Kimmel mentioned.

Kimmel additionally identified that Cruz (R-Texas) was met with a refrain of boos on the Houston Astros’ World Collection parade.

“Folks booing nonstop,” Kimmel famous because the video rolled. “Nobody has ever been booed at a World Collection parade earlier than. It’s historic.”

Kimmel added:

“No person likes Ted Cruz, and but by some means he’s nonetheless on the market, doing his factor. He’s just like the senator model of Nickelback. It’s inexplicable.”

See extra in his Thursday evening monologue:

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.