Jimmy Kimmel Shows How Fox News’ Favorite New Lie Fell Apart In Just 1 Night

Fox Information has spent weeks hyping a brand new type of fear-mongering, simply in time for Halloween.

“Harmful immigrants are filling our youngsters’s luggage with fentanyl,” Jimmy Kimmel stated, summarizing the right-wing community’s speaking heads.

In September, some Fox Information personalities have been in such a panic that they suggested in opposition to permitting trick-or-treating this Halloween, basically attempting to cancel the beloved vacation.

Consultants dismissed the panic alerts issuing from the community.

“The concept as a result of [the pills] are colourful signifies that [cartels] have to be attempting to power fentanyl or ply youngsters or their Halloween sweet is markedly ridiculous,” Mariah Francis of the Nationwide Hurt Discount Coalition instructed Rolling Stone.

The specialists have been proper to be skeptical, as Kimmel famous throughout Tuesday night time’s monologue.

“After nonstop protection on Fox Information for weeks blaming Joe Biden for stuffing our pumpkins with medicine, it will seem that there have been no fentanyl Skittles consumed in any respect,” he stated. “And let me simply say, thank god for the heroes at Fox for protecting that risk.”

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.