Jimmy Kimmel Names GOP’s ‘Dummy Of The Day’ And Doesn’t Hold Back

It was a aggressive discipline, however Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday chosen Herschel Walker because the “dummy of the day.”

Noting that the Republican “won’t be shifting to Washington” after his defeat to Sen. Raphael Warnock within the Senate runoff, Kimmel praised the victor for staying centered on his “main message to Georgia voters, which was: ‘I’m not Herschel Walker.’”

The burns didn’t cease there.

“With the election now behind him, Herschel says he’ll now concentrate on his true ardour: having extra youngsters than Nick Cannon,” Kimmel continued. “Herschel is already engaged on his subsequent venture, which is desperately making an attempt to study to sing ‘Child Received Again’ whereas dressed like an acorn on ‘The Masked Singer.’ Herschel has determined to step away from the highlight to spend extra time denying allegations from his household.”

Herschel beat out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Donald Trump’s former White Home press secretary Sean Spicer for Kimmel’s title, after each of them blundered of their Pearl Harbor anniversary messages.

Watch the roast beneath on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay.”

