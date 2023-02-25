Saturday, February 25, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Jimmy Kimmel Hits 4 Republicans Behind 'National Gun' Idea With A Scathing Nickname
World 

Jimmy Kimmel Hits 4 Republicans Behind ‘National Gun’ Idea With A Scathing Nickname

Nidhi Gandhi

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday tore into the 4 Home Republicans who’re backing a invoice to make the AR-15 assault rifle the “nationwide gun of the USA.”

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) launched the invoice that’s co-sponsored by serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“These are the heroes working to get us a nationwide gun,” stated Kimmel.

“And the subsequent time there’s a mass taking pictures with an AR-15, which is able to most likely be by the top of the week, we’ll know who to thank, the 4 gun whores of the apocalypse,” he added.

Watch the video right here:

Associated…

See also  Battle for control of Ukrainian city rages on

You May Also Like

Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis

Democrat Bass takes charge as LA mayor amid homeless crisis

Nidhi Gandhi
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

Titans coach calls arrest ‘devastating,’ knows pain caused

Nidhi Gandhi
Conservative firebrand Candace Owens says Trump being rude to her made her realize he's vengeful, paranoid, and lacked humility

Conservative firebrand Candace Owens says Trump being rude to her made her realize he’s vengeful, paranoid, and lacked humility

Nidhi Gandhi