Jimmy Kimmel Hits 4 Republicans Behind ‘National Gun’ Idea With A Scathing Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel on Friday tore into the 4 Home Republicans who’re backing a invoice to make the AR-15 assault rifle the “nationwide gun of the USA.”

Rep. Barry Moore (R-Ala.) launched the invoice that’s co-sponsored by serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) and extremist Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

“These are the heroes working to get us a nationwide gun,” stated Kimmel.

“And the subsequent time there’s a mass taking pictures with an AR-15, which is able to most likely be by the top of the week, we’ll know who to thank, the 4 gun whores of the apocalypse,” he added.

Watch the video right here:

Associated…