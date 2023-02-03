Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Dumbest Question Yet

Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically famous that conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is “exhausting at work” now that she’s sitting on committees within the Republican-controlled U.S. Home.

Living proof: Her query this week to U.S. Comptroller Common Gene Dodaro throughout a listening to on COVID-19 spending and potential fraud in using these funds.

Greene, an in depth ally of Home Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) who final 12 months spoke at a white nationalist convention, requested about “drag queen story hour” occasions, a standard goal of right-wing ire.

When Dodaro didn’t have a solution, Greene urged him to “look into” it.

Kimmel stepped in with a solution.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. We’ll get proper on that,” he mentioned, then name-checked one in every of Greene’s most notorious conspiracy theories. “As quickly as we wrap up the Jewish area laser investigation.”

See extra in his Thursday night time monologue: