Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jimmy Kimmel noticed what he thinks is a surefire option to carry down Donald Trump and the previous president’s household enterprise.

The late-night host famous that the Trump Group’s fraud trial is getting underway in New York, with the corporate doubtlessly going through as much as $1.6 million in fines.

“Which doesn’t look like a lot,” Kimmel mentioned. “The irony is, if you happen to actually wish to take down the Trump Group, all you need to do is let Trump preserve operating it.”

He additionally discovered some extra alarming information: The ex-president has reportedly spoken to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who spoke at a white nationalist occasion earlier this 12 months, as his potential operating mate ought to he search the presidency in 2024.

“May you think about that?” Kimmel requested. “The one factor these two must be operating collectively is a Hooters in Fort Lauderdale.”

See extra in his Monday night time monologue:

