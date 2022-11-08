Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired again after Donald Trump referred to as him out by title throughout a rally over the weekend.

Throughout a podcast interview final week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Stay” host stated that he misplaced about half his followers when he began to go after Trump ― one thing the ex-president reveled in… and exaggerated… through the rally.

“I noticed Jimmy Kimmel stated that his present’s virtually lifeless as a result of no one that likes Trump will watch,” Trump crowed. “And guess what? That turned out to be a majority of the folks. The present is lifeless and so are the opposite ones!”

Kimmel, who simply signed a three-year extension with ABC, laughed on his very a lot not-dead present.

“That’s proper,” Kimmel mocked. “Our present is lifeless. Our present is so lifeless he’s going to bury it subsequent to his ex-wife at considered one of his golf programs.”

Trump’s first spouse, Ivana Trump, was buried close to the primary inexperienced on Donald Trump’s course in Bedminster, New Jersey after she died on the age of 73 over the summer season.

However Kimmel didn’t cease there.

“I’ll let you know what’s lifeless,” he added. “All these endangered animals your chinless son shot, that’s what’s lifeless.”

Kimmel additionally stated that his present was about to mark its twentieth anniversary.

“You bought kicked out after 4, okay?” he stated. “I’m on tv. You’re on the bathroom at your golf membership screaming at yours.”

See extra in his Monday night time monologue:

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.