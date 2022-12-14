Jimmy Kimmel Blown Away By ‘Even Crazier’ New Details About Trump’s Coup Attempt

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t suppose the main points surrounding the assault on the U.S. Capitol might get any extra uncontrolled, however he was improper.

“We’re nonetheless studying extra about what went on within the days main as much as the assault on our Capitol on Jan. 6, and it’s even crazier than the loopy we beforehand thought was so loopy,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Stay” host mentioned Tuesday. “Seems the calls have been coming from contained in the Home… and the Senate.”

In keeping with a brand new report in Speaking Factors Memo, White Home chief of employees Mark Meadows exchanged textual content messages with a gaggle of a minimum of 34 Republican members of Congress as they plotted to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss earlier than and after the Jan. 6, 2021, rebel.

Quite a few texts have been printed within the report, together with one from Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) on Jan. 17, 2021, days earlier than Joe Biden took workplace, calling on Trump to impose “Marshall Regulation.”

“Thank God this coup wasn’t deliberate by individuals who might remedy the Wordle ― we’d all be in numerous hassle proper now,” Kimmel quipped.

Watch his roast under.

