Thursday, February 2, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Jimmy Fallon Spots Tom Brady Retirement Video Clue That Suggests What’s Next
World 

Jimmy Fallon Spots Tom Brady Retirement Video Clue That Suggests What’s Next

Nidhi Gandhi

Tom Brady is completed with the NFL “for good” and Jimmy Fallon thinks he is aware of what’s subsequent for the celebrity quarterback.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Present,” Fallon joked the “abandoned panorama behind” Brady in his video asserting his retirement meant he’s landed a job on HBO’s “The Final of Us.”

And if an element within the post-apocalyptic drama doesn’t work out, Fallon later aired a promo for what might be Brady’s subsequent gig — “The Bachelor.”

Watch the video right here:

Associated…

See also  Twitter limits the spread of Belarus state media posts to support Ukraine

You May Also Like

Thousands trapped on Pine Ridge burn clothes for warmth in wake of storm

Thousands trapped on Pine Ridge burn clothes for warmth in wake of storm

Nidhi Gandhi
Woman mistakenly charged for shoulder surgery she never had

Woman mistakenly charged for shoulder surgery she never had

Nidhi Gandhi
Biden's bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter

Biden’s bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter

Nidhi Gandhi