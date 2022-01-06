Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers tested positive for Covid-19

The two NBC television presenters announced on their respective social networks.

Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers are moderators.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread in the United States of America. On Monday, January 3, the record for daily cases was even broken: 1,082,548 new infections from the new coronavirus were in the country.

Two of the celebrities who tested positive in the past few days are NBC television host Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. Fallon had only mild symptoms and appears to have recovered from the illness, according to an Instagram post.

Seth Meyers announced that he would be positive this Tuesday, January 4th, adding that programs would be canceled that week. “The bad news is that I tested positive for Covid (thanks, 2022). The good news is that I feel fine (thanks to the vaccination). We’re canceling the rest of this week’s shows, so check back next Monday to see what cool place we’re trying to come by as a studio, ”the host wrote on Twitter.