Jim Jordan's Fearmongering Question Prompts Withering 1-Word Reply From Stephen King
Nidhi Gandhi

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Friday doubled down on his earlier fearmongering over what freedoms “they” are apparently coming for subsequent.

“First, they got here to your weapons. Then, your gasoline stoves. Then, your gasoline automobiles. What’s subsequent?” he requested on Twitter.

Horror writer Stephen King had a scathing single-word reply for the Ohio Republican.

“You,” the author wrote.

King was considered one of many critics to submit an identical response:

Associated…

See also  Trump has little to say as Republicans fail to deliver

