Jim Jordan Tells Awkward Lie When Asked To Denounce Tweet Shouting Out Ye

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) lied after which deflected Thursday when requested to disavow a controversial tweet shouting out Ye, the rapper previously often known as Kanye West, who not too long ago praised Adolf Hitler.

The Twitter account for Home Judiciary Committee Republicans, who’re led by Jordan, on Oct. 6 tweeted: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” All three males had been within the information that week ― Ye, particularly, for carrying a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Trend Week, and Musk for his buy of Twitter.

Within the following weeks, Ye was dropped by most of his enterprise companions, after he posted disturbing antisemitic screeds on-line. But the Home Judiciary GOP’s tweet stayed up.

The tweet was lastly eliminated final week after the rapper overtly and repeatedly defended Hitler and Nazis on Alex Jones’ Infowars present. A spokesperson for the committee instructed Insider on the time it was deleted due to West’s “repulsive feedback.”

However on Thursday, when Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) requested Jordan throughout a listening to earlier than the Home Judiciary Committee, “Do you denounce your tweet praising Kanye West?” Jordan skipped the chance to take action.

“That tweet was not our account and that tweet has been eliminated,” replied Jordan, the committee’s rating member, whose title seems within the Home Judiciary GOP’s Twitter header and bio.

Jim Jordan is the rating member of the Home Judiciary Committee and is anticipated to grow to be its chair when Republicans assume the Home majority.

Swalwell also offered Jordan the chance to denounce former President Donald Trump’s name over the weekend to “terminate” elements of the Structure over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Jordan didn’t take that one, both.

“President Trump has clarified his feedback concerning the Structure,” he mentioned. “He put up one other submit … and everybody is aware of President Trump ― there’s no method this man’s antisemitic.”

Trump ― who not too long ago hosted a dinner at Mar-a-Lago with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist organizer who has denied the Holocaust ― claimed on Monday he by no means mentioned what he mentioned concerning the Structure following backlash from Republican allies in Congress.

