Jim Jordan Asked A Question About Kayleigh McEnany. It Did Not Go Well.

Nidhi Gandhi

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) newest tried dig at Democrats on Twitter didn’t go down nicely.

On Thursday, Jordan heaped reward on Donald Trump White Home press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, writing she “wasn’t scared to reply robust questions.”

“Why’s the Biden White Home?” he added.

Critics instantly reminded the Ohio congressman of McEnany’s penchant for pushing falsehoods and defending the baseless assertions of former President Donald Trump.

That’s regardless of McEnany, who’s now a number on Fox Information, vowing to journalists throughout her very first briefing: “I’ll by no means mislead you. You will have my phrase on that.”

“Cuz it’s straightforward to lie,” one commenter fired again.

Stated one other: “Whenever you’re a shameless liar, solutions are straightforward to return by, Fitness center.”

Some Twitter customers additionally recalled Jordan’s alleged ignoring of molestation allegations towards the staff physician throughout his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State College. He denies these claims. Additionally they remembered his refusal to cooperate with the Home committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

