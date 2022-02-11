Jim Carrey will be returning to this iconic role very soon

In nearly three decades, the comedy world has seen the birth of a number of talented actors. Among them: Jim Carrey. With his legendary facial expressions and his unforgettable laugh, Carrey made a name for himself in the 90s with films such as Ace Ventura, detective dogs and cats, The Mask, Disjoncté and The Truman Show. And to the delight of his fans, the American actor will resume this iconic role very soon.

An iconic actor

Over the years and film appearances, Jim Carrey has spawned a variety of epic characters. Stanley Ipkiss, Ace Ventura, Lloyd Christmas, Truman Burbank, the Grinch, Bruce Nolan, Chip Douglas, the list goes on. And although Carrey has had less of a cinematic presence in recent years, he remains one of the emblematic figures of Hollywood comedy. This year, the American actor has to reprise his role as doctor Ivo Robotnik in Sonic, the movie 2, sequel to the first part, victim of deserved controversy. But soon, Carrey will be releasing an outfit familiar to his fans.

In fact, Jim Carrey will be appearing this weekend in celebration of the Super Bowl following a commercial broadcast during America’s premier sporting event. This is the first time Jim Carrey has appeared in an advertisement. For its premiere, Carrey will therefore be reprising one of his iconic roles. A blessing for his fans, who can look forward to the return of an iconic character and his first commercial appearance.

However, this isn’t the first time an American actor has reprized one of his key roles during the Super Bowl. Fans of this American show could find Jeff Bridges as The Dude (The Big Lebowsky) or Bill Murray as Phil Connors (Un jour sans fin). Especially since Carrey shouldn’t be hosting this anticipated event alone, as actor Mike Myers reprises his role as Dr. Evil to resume.

an unexpected return

And this weekend, Jim Carrey brings back one of his most famous roles, that of Chip Douglas, aka the cable guy, in Crazy. The actor warned his fans directly via his Twitter account.

This Sunday…he’s back…and he just wants to connect! 8^• pic.twitter.com/NZuTldXp5B

February 11, 2022

Although the ad itself hasn’t leaked, Verizon was able to provide some details about this unexpected return:

“Carrey was very excited to do it and felt like it was the right time — there’s no better time than the Super Bowl to do something like this,” said Verizon’s Andrew McKechnie. “I hope when viewers see it they feel like it’s a great story, both culturally and in what ultimately represents the nature of cable 25 years later.”

With this unexpected return, Chip Douglas must face the 21st century and its technological developments. Cable is almost a thing of the past in an era where streaming reigns supreme. It remains to be seen how Douglas will accommodate this size change. Answer this weekend.