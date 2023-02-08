Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris’ husband on the mouth

Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff kiss – C SPAN1

For a surreal second – simply as Joe Biden ready to ship his State of the Union speech – his spouse Jill Biden stole the present by planting a kiss smack on the lips of the vp’s husband.

After sweeping into Congress to cheers, the primary woman made her manner over to the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, and clasped his hand.

They then leaned in for a pleasant embrace – however at the very least one among them seems to have miscalculated and the outcome was a kiss both on, or very, very shut, to the lips.

“Smooch of the Union,” teased the New York Submit tabloid – zooming in on images of what it declared for sure to have been a kiss on the mouth.

Different close-ups of the embrace appeared to indicate Biden’s kiss touchdown simply to at least one facet of Kamala Harris’s husband’s mouth.

Joe and Jill Biden with Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff in December – CBS Photograph Archive

However Fox Information – a frequent critic of Biden’s administration – pounced on the obvious slip-up with out the shadow of a doubt.

And Donald Trump’s former advisor Kellyanne Conway shared an image of the smooch with comparable delight, quipping: “Wow, Covid actually is over.”