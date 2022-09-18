JGOD, one of the most trusted sources of Warzone meta-analysis, YouTuber, and COD Partner, after having tried Warzone 2.0 first hand, shared his opinions regarding the Warzone sequel. He addressed some of the drawbacks of the title at the time and hoped they would be fixed before launch.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the latest sequel to Activision’s most extensive and most successful battle-royale title, Warzone, releasing on November 16, 2022. It will be paired with the first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the newest entry to the battle-royale genre.

MW 2 will feature new gameplay mechanics, a new loot pool, DMZ game mode, a brand new Gulag, and much more.

JGOD is concerned about an unfinished Warzone 2.0

In his latest video, JGOD shared his experience playing Warzone’s Alpha stage with 200 other Call of Duty streamers, content creators, and pros.

JGOD highlighted improvements and new features before heading into the cons. He also spotlighted the availability of different weapons in loot pools, acquiring weapons that suit the player’s style and realistic vehicle handling, and a new Gulag system that features a 2v2 system.

Before going into the negatives, JGOD clarified that this is crucial feedback. However, Activision may or may not implement the changes before the game is released on November 16. The following are some of the issues the streamer highlighted:

1) The looting and inventory system

The new inventory system featured in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Believing it useful for Warzone 2.0’s DMZ, JGOD claimed that the battle-royale aspect of Warzone 2.0 would eventually suffer from the newly added backpack and inventory system.

Drawing similarities to Apex Legends’ inventory and looting system, he said that Apex Legends’ system is “infinitely” times smoother and Warzone 2.0 requires “tons of optimizations to implement properly.” In its current state, it is slow, clunky, and blocks player visibility.

2) Specific loot locations

Warzone 2.0’s Al Marah to feature strongholds and other massive POIs (Image via Activision)

JGOD believes that loot-specific locations, such as banks for cash, hospitals for heals and stims, and military strongholds for weaponry, will create “meta” locations, causing players to play a specific route that will grow redundant with time.

Another major flaw he highlighted was the lack of sound made by loot boxes or supply chests in Warzone 2.0. However, adding realism creates further difficulty in determining where to look for weapons, cash, and other essential items. The audio plays a vital role in the original Warzone, looting, and fights.

3) A.I bots and NPCs

Warzone 2.0 to feature bots with DMZ and BR game modes (Image via Activision)

Besides the backpack system, JGOD points out that another unwanted feature of the core battle royale experience is the addition of bots. Calling it unnecessary, JGOD claimed that adding NPCs should be restricted to DMZ.

The streamer claimed that Activision ruined the multiplayer mode of the recent COD title while prioritizing the battle royale element. He said something similar could happen to battle royale if developers are hyper-focused on DMZ.

He stressed that Warzone 2.0’s game modes could be ruined if DMZ fails to captivate the audience. JGOD was highly wary about Activision prioritizing one game mode over the other.

4) Buy stations

A look into the Buy Station and Supple Caches in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Calling it “overly clunky,” JGOD called the new buy station menu ugly. He said the added limitation of specific items the player can buy from a single station made the feature challenging and confusing.

5) Major changes to the quality of life

Warzone 2.0 brings a reworked Gulag and Armor Satchel (Image via Activision)

JGOD said that most quality of life changes (QOL) which he believes to be “objectively good,” is completely non-existent in Warzone 2.0. He named features such as redeploy balloons, lootable perks, auto-putting on gas masks, and the changes to armor satchels as examples of required QOL additions.

The streamer said the new system with armor plates has tremendously decreased TTK (time-to-kill). The reworked satchel will allow users to place more plates on their base health and not carry extra plates like in the original game.

In closing notes, JGOD called Warzone 2.0 “an unfinished project” and advised Activision to potentially delay the launch until March of 2023 until the major issues are entirely fixed. He said these changes would deliver the best results.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (Battle.Net).



