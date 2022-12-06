JFK Assassination Investigator Has Jarring New Claim About Oswald’s CIA Involvement

Bettmann

The CIA holds paperwork that present presidential murderer Lee Harvey Oswald was concerned in an intelligence operation earlier than the assassination of John F. Kennedy, a outstanding Kennedy assassination reporter alleged Tuesday.

“We’re speaking about smoking-gun proof of a CIA operation involving Lee Harvey Oswald,” reporter Jefferson Morley mentioned.

Morley claimed the CIA operation involving Oswald came about in the summertime of 1963, three months earlier than the assassination. The allegation from Morley, who has written extensively in regards to the CIA within the 1960’s, might shake up the historical past of the Kennedy assassination if it proves to be true.

Kennedy investigators have lengthy sought to analyze the extent of Oswald’s involvement with intelligence companies, and whether or not that might reveal extra about whether or not Oswald was the one particular person concerned in Kennedy’s demise. Regardless of many years of investigations from Congress and impartial inspectors, the CIA has by no means disclosed any involvement with Oswald.

CIA Spyhunters Knew Lee Harvey Oswald Was in Dallas Days Earlier than JFK’s Assassination

“That is an awfully severe declare, and it has profound implications for the official story,” Morley mentioned.

Morley claimed that Oswald, a former Marine who defected to the Soviet Union earlier than returning to america as a supporter of Cuban communist chief Fidel Castro, was concerned in a pre-assassination CIA operation meant to discredit American supporters of Castro. Morley’s allegations targeted on information created by now-deceased CIA agent George Joannides, who was concerned with anti-Castro exile teams. Morley mentioned 44 paperwork in Joannides’s file are nonetheless being held by the CIA and will shed new gentle on the purported operation.

“Nobody outdoors of the CIA was any wiser,” Morley mentioned of the trouble, which he mentioned concerned work to advertise Oswald as an unhinged pro-Castro determine.

The declare from Morley, a former Washington Put up reporter, got here at a press convention for Kennedy assassination investigators that features a sitting federal decide. The occasion was organized by the Mary Ferrell Basis, a nonprofit archive of Kennedy assassination supplies. The group claims the discharge of recent paperwork from the CIA and different federal companies might shed new gentle on Oswald’s alleged ties to intelligence companies earlier than Kennedy’s demise.

Story continues

The press convention comes earlier than a deadline subsequent week imposed by President Joe Biden for the CIA and FBI to launch all paperwork associated to the assassination. It’s not clear but whether or not the companies will request an extension of that deadline.

Decide John R. Tunheim, a federal decide in Minnesota, mentioned it was time for the CIA to launch its remaining paperwork. Tunheim beforehand served on the Assassination Information Assessment Board, which dealt with the discharge of assassination-related information.

“It’s time to launch all the information,” Tunheim mentioned.

Learn extra at The Each day Beast.

Get the Each day Beast’s largest scoops and scandals delivered proper to your inbox. Enroll now.

Keep knowledgeable and achieve limitless entry to the Each day Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.