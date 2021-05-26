Jet Lag Therapy Market Key Companies, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Jet Lag Therapy market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Jet Lag Therapy market scenario.

Currently, attributing to the consistent R&D activities in conjunction with positive outcomes of clinical trials, the major market players operating in the market are fortunate in developing advanced and price effective tiredness management product like light-weight box, wearable mask, glasses, and ear buds among others.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/190

Key Highlights From The Report.

In July 2019, Vanda Pharmaceuticals received the FDA approval as a part of its ongoing review of Vanda’s supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for HETLIOZ® (tasimelteon). The drug was developed in order to treat Jet Lag Disorder especially for eastward trans-meridian travelers.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

The cabin crew segment is poised to grow considerably at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecasted period. The latest commercial aircrafts cross time zones at nearly the same rate as the earth rotates, and it is the result of these trans-meridian transitions that ultimately leads to the rapid time zone change syndrome also known as jet lag. Jet lag may often lead to short-term memory and poor decision-making; thereby affecting the overall functioning of the cabin crew, if neglected constantly. To cater to the problem, major airlines throughout the globe are trying to find viable solutions for jet lag, by exploring new forms of solutions for managing the passengers’ as well as their employees’ alertness levels.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products Medical Devices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over the Counter Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Business Travelers Cabin Crew Athletes Seasonal Travelers Others



Regional Analysis:

The global Jet Lag Therapy market consists of various significant regional segments. Under this section of the report, the product demand, output, and estimated revenue share of each region have been ascertained. The most prominent regions dictating the global market include:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Middle East &Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/190

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Jet Lag Therapy market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Jet Lag Therapy industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Jet Lag Therapy industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Jet Lag Therapy market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Jet Lag Therapy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Jet Lag Therapy Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Latest product launches ideally to curb insomnia

4.2.2.2. Exposure to cabin pressure and high altitudes associated with air travel

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Consumer inclination towards non-pharmacological therapies over pharmacological therapies

4.2.3.2. Efficiency rate of available options is often questionable

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Jet Lag Therapy Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Prescription Drugs

5.1.2. Melatonin

5.1.3. Herbal and Natural Products

5.1.4. Medical Devices

5.1.5. Others

Continued…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/jet-lag-therapy-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your requirements.

Have a Look at Related Reports:

Sugar Substitutes Market By Origin (Artificial/Synthetic, Natural), By Type (Low-intensity sweeteners, High-intensity sweeteners), By Composition (Sugar Alcohols, Stevia, Saccharine, Sucralose) By Application (Beverage, Food), Forecasts to 2027

Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market By Type (Smart Gas Meter, Smart Electric Meter, Smart Water Meter), By Services (Meter Deployment, System Integration, Program Management, and Consulting), By Solution, By End-Use, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Ultraviolet Disinfectant Equipment Market By Component, By Application (Water Treatment, Wastewater Treatment, Air Disinfection, Process Water Disinfection, Surface Disinfection), By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Peritoneal Dialysis Market By Product (Peritoneal Dialysis Solution, Peritoneal Dialysis Set, Device, Catheter), By Type (CAPD, APD), By End-User (Home-Based Dialysis, Dialysis Center & Hospital Based Dialysis) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Voice Biometrics Market By Component, By Type, By Application (Fraud Detection and Prevention, Access Control and Authentication, Forensic Voice Analysis and Criminal Investigation, Other), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Industry Vertical, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs