Jet Lag Therapy Market Drivers, Restraints, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the number of travelers traveling to different time zones and new product launches associated with insomnia

The global Jet Lag Therapy Market will be worth USD 548.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The primary factors which are attributing to the growth of the jetlag therapy market are: growing elderly population, and rising incidence and prevalence rate of circadian rhythm related issues like tiredness, sleep disorders and winter blues. Moreover, high rate of awareness concerning advanced light therapy and treatment with minimum side-effects is anticipated to drive the growth of medical devices product like wearable light-weight medical care devices.

Key Highlights From The Report.

The medical devices segment, especially the wearable devices has been gaining traction over the years and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that wearable devices are versatile in nature (in terms of relevance and portability) and are majorly preferred by athletes. attributable to their advancements inside the essential style, thereby, giving a good vary of choices for numerous end-user teams. Furthermore, products like Neuroon, Re-Timer conjointly demonstrates a formidable growth and is expected to continue growing in the future, with growing awareness and emergence of jetlag therapy market across developed countries like US and Japan.

The cabin crew segment is poised to grow considerably at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecasted period. The latest commercial aircrafts cross time zones at nearly the same rate as the earth rotates, and it is the result of these trans-meridian transitions that ultimately leads to the rapid time zone change syndrome also known as jet lag. Jet lag may often lead to short-term memory and poor decision-making; thereby affecting the overall functioning of the cabin crew, if neglected constantly. To cater to the problem, major airlines throughout the globe are trying to find viable solutions for jet lag, by exploring new forms of solutions for managing the passengers’ as well as their employees’ alertness levels.

Key participants include Ayo (Novalogy), Lumie, Lucimed S.A., The Litebook Company Ltd., Northern Light Technologies, Nature Bright, Re-Time Pty Ltd., and Chrono Eyewear BV. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Jet Lag Therapy Market on the product, distribution channel, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Prescription Drugs Melatonin Herbal and Natural Products Medical Devices Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Over the Counter Online

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Business Travelers Cabin Crew Athletes Seasonal Travelers Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Jet Lag Therapy market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Jet Lag Therapy industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Jet Lag Therapy market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

