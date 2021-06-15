Jet Boat Market Forecast To Witness Sharp Rise In Sales Owing To Growth In Marine Sector Jet Boat Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Review 2019 to 2029

Market Outlook :-

The demand for jet boats for several services including passenger ferry services, police patrol, navy & military, and adventure tourism are likely to drive the global jet boat market growth in the near future. The growing technology and use of hull design in jet boat will contribute to the transformation of the worldwide jet boat market.

One of the prominent features of jet boat is that it has no outer rotating part, so it is safer for swimmers and marine life. This attracts customers and leads to exponential growth in demand for jet boats Market .

The fuel efficiency and performance of jet boat can hinder the market growth. The jet boat market has gained traction in tourist beach & marine destinations and this trend is estimated to continue throughout the forecast period.

Jet Boat Market – Overview

The growing marine sector and recreational activities around the globe are creating ample opportunities for the jet boat market. Jet boat is a type of powerboat motorized by a jet and marine is ejected from behind the vessel, which is essential for its maneuverability. Moreover, jet boat offers a lot of seating space along with a swimming platform.

The most prominent jet-driven vessels are used in military due to their capability of performing crash stops. Over the years, there has been an increase in the use of jet boats in the form of luxury yacht tenders and rigid-hulled inflatable boats. Recently, Vortex boat, the key player in the jet boat market launched 203 Vortex VRX, which features a hull design and comes in six different colors.

Jet Boat Market- Key Segments

The global jet boat market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end use applications.

According to product type, the jet boat market can be segmented as:

<11m

11-18m

19-24m

>24m

According to end use, the jet boat market can be segmented as:

Transportation

Competition

Entertainment

Other

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Jet Boat Market: Key Players

Manufacturers of jet boats are actively engaged in accommodating the surge in demand for new technology. Some of the market participants in the global jet boat market are

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Snake River Boat Builders

Custom Weld

Vortex Boats

Smoky Mountain Jetboats

outlaw eagle manf. Ltd

Rec Boat Holdings, LLC

Bean Marine

Fabrications

Bahamas Jet boat

Alamarin-Jet

Jet Boat Market – Regional Analysis

Jetboats were designed for maneuver in fast-flowing waves and the rivers of Oceania region to cope up with problem of the propeller striking rocks in the water. Jet boats are very common for many coastal and riverine tourism activity globally.

The jet boat market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Europe, East Asia (Japan, China, and South Korea), South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of South Asia), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), and Latin America. Oceania and North America along with Asian countries leads the jet boat market during the forecast period due to increase in the parent marine sector.

Latin America is considered as one of the key market for jet boat because of increasing per capita expend by regional population in recreational activities. The MEA and Africa markets are growing at a slow pace due to less number of ports and marine areas.

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Jet Boat Market: Competitive Analysis

The future of the global jet boat market looks promising with the growth in the marine sector. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of recreational activities.

Globally, the jet boat industry is a consolidated market because of the presence of considerable number of key market players. More modern technologies are being introduced from time-to-time, which is intended to enhance the global jet boat market.

