Jessie Lingard stuns IShowSpeed by revealing that soccer star knows about YouTuber

Darren “IShowSpeed” has develop into some of the fashionable streamers prior to now 12 months and is thought by followers as a Cristiano Ronaldo fanatic. The YouTuber’s obsession with the Portuguese footballer is infamous. As a testomony to his admiration, he even launched a track concerning the five-time Ballon D’or winner, titled “Ronaldo [Sewey].“

Throughout yesterday’s stream, the 17-year-old Ohio native was facetiming former Manchester United participant Jessie Lingard when the subject got here up. With out lacking a beat, Darren requested him if Ronaldo knew about his existence. He requested:

“So, does Ronaldo know me?”

Lingard’s reply within the optimistic surprised IShowSpeed, who could not consider it. The footballer insisted:

“Yeah, positively bro.”

“He really is aware of me?”: IShowSpeed has an emotional second after Lingard claims that Ronaldo is aware of about him

Well-liked for his over-the-top interactions and reactions on his YouTube streams, Darren is thought for dabbling in European soccer regardless of dwelling throughout the pond. He was one of many key sights within the latest Sidemen charity soccer match held on September 24, 2022.

As a longtime fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, followers have, for the longest time, dreamed of a collaboration between the streamer and the soccer legend. A clip of him allegedly face-timing Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. additionally went viral a couple of days in the past.

After mentioning that his idol knew of him, Jessie Lingard needed to clarify himself and describe how he would use IShowSpeed’s iconic accent and the phrase “sui” in entrance of him. The Nottingham Forest participant revealed:

“Bro, I swear. You understand once I was there? I used to be saying, Cristiano Ronaldo, sui. Bro, he is aware of bro.”

The YouTuber was nonetheless having bother believing it and repeatedly requested if it was true. Clearly emotionally invested, he implored Lingard to not fib:

“Wait, he really is aware of me? He really is aware of me?… Significantly like, do not troll.”

Nonetheless, the midfielder was adamant and guaranteed him that it was true. Lingard stated:

“The GOAT is aware of you bro. Everday me and others can be like Sui, Sui. Bro belief me, he is aware of you bro.”

The YouTuber was too surprised to talk and will solely repeat phrases of shock. He exclaimed:

“Rattling bro. Rattling man.”

After thanking Lingard for speaking to him, IShowSpeed leaned again into his chair and instructed his viewers how emotional the data made him. He said:

“Dawg! Bro, dawg, dawg, bro! I do not even need to stream proper now dawg. I do not even need to stream proper now bro. Are you aware what he simply stated ya’ll? Do ya’ll know what he simply stated. I really feel like I’ve to actually cry proper now bro.”

Breaking his tough-guy character, smiling ear-to-ear, the American streamer reiterated that his idol knew him and defined why he did not even really feel like streaming. He exclaimed:

“However look, he actually, out of his phrases. He is aware of Ronaldo personally, he is been in the identical locker room as Ronaldo. He simply stated Ronaldo is aware of me bro.”

Followers react to the clip

Followers have been undeniably baffled but delighted for the American streamer.

Feedback praising the streamer for his success (Picture through Stay Speedy/YouTube)

Feedback below the video (Picture through Stay Speedy/YouTube)

IShowSpeed followers have been very pleased for the streamer and recommended him on his achievements. Many felt he was sure to satisfy Ronaldo sooner slightly than later.

