Jessica Biel’s new series is inspired by the USA’s most popular podcast

It’s called “Limetown” and it’s premiering this Monday, September 6th, on the SYFY channel.

It experienced a revival and a radio project became a series with guaranteed success.

It’s kind of a rebirth of the radio fiction drama that hit the United States in 2015, only now with a revival in series mode. It will debut this Monday, September 6th, at SYFY in the presence of the American actress, who is best known for her role in the series “The Sinner”: Jessica Biel.

In “Limetown” Biel plays the investigative journalist Lia Haddock from American Public Radio. Throughout the storyline of the series, the character seeks to solve the mystery behind the disappearances of more than 300 people, including men, women, and children, in a small Tennessee town, Limetown, for nearly 20 years. Without untangling the gist, the flow of action in this American Public Radio reporter will instill a deep sense of obsession as well as personal introspection.

“Limetown” was created by Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie and is based on the successful podcast of the same name, produced by Two-Up, who also developed other projects such as “36 Questions” or “The Wilderness”. The audio project, which could be both a huge success and a huge failure at the time, peaked at number one on iTunes a month after its debut.

Remaining cast members include Sherri Saum and Stanley Tucci.

Then click on the gallery for all the news you will see in September.