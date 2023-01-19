Jesse Pinkman And Walter White Return For ‘Breaking Bad’ Super Bowl Commercial: Watch The New Teaser

Breaking Unhealthy Credit score: AMC

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are reprising their roles as Jesse Pinkman and Walter White from the AMC hit drama Breaking Unhealthy throughout this 12 months’s Superbowl LVII. The duo are reuniting as a part of a PopCorners advert—an advert that has already gone viral earlier than even airing because of the hype surrounding the reunion of everybody’s favourite pair of meth cooks.

The snack meals model launched a teaser of the Tremendous Bowl business this morning on social media, displaying Jesse sitting on a folding chair out within the New Mexico desert consuming the popcorn chip snacks and watching the sundown. The chair subsequent to him is empty and behind the chairs is the RV that the 2 cooked in throughout earlier seasons of the present.

That is clearly a nod to one among Breaking Unhealthy’s finest episodes: ‘4 Days Out’ (Season 2, episode 9) during which Jesse and Walter are stranded within the desert after the RV’s battery dies. The episode mixed all the perfect components of the present. Walter being horrible, Jesse being silly, the pair’s triumphant cooking spree adopted by close to catastrophe, plus a dose of science-saves-the-day to wrap issues up.

Right here’s the teaser:

Cranston isn’t within the teaser, however we knew of his involvement even earlier than Paul’s:

Breaking Unhealthy stays one among my favourite TV reveals of all time and a rattling tremendous adaptation of Pinky and the Mind. The present’s prequel spinoff, Higher Name Saul, someway managed to be simply nearly as good and even made my checklist of Finest TV Reveals of 2022 because of a exceptional remaining season and top-of-the-line sequence finales in tv historical past. Jesse and Walter teamed again up for some Breaking Unhealthy moments within the remaining season of that present as nicely which was fairly enjoyable.

Breaking Unhealthy creator Vince Gilligan is teaming up with Higher Name Saul breakout star Rhea Seehorn for a brand new present on Apple TV. Bob Odenkirk, who performed Saul Goodman, will star in AMC’s new comedy-drama Fortunate Hank. Cranston is at the moment within the Showtime unique Your Honor, whereas Paul just lately starred within the fourth and remaining season of Westworld. Cranston and Paul, not content material with simply cooking meth, bought again into enterprise with Dos Hombres Mezcal, an organization they based in 2019.