Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke greater than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New 12 months’s Day.

Renner, 52, mentioned earlier that he’s recovering at residence from what Nevada authorities say had been critical chest accidents he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer whereas serving to free a relative’s automotive on a non-public highway close to Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “a lot love and appreciation” to folks for his or her “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus damaged bones will mend, develop stronger, identical to the love and bond with household and buddies deepens,” he wrote.

He additionally mentioned “morning exercises, resolutions all modified this explicit new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my whole household, and rapidly centered into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter publish Monday about his Paramount+ collection “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner mentioned that “Exterior my mind fog in restoration, I used to be very excited to observe episode 201 with my household at residence.”

The 2-time Oscar nominee additionally performs Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” films and has a recurring function within the “Mission Unattainable” franchise.