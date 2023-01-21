Saturday, January 21, 2023
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap
World 

Jeremy Renner says he broke 30-plus bones in snowplow mishap

Nidhi Gandhi

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke greater than 30 bones in a snowplow accident on New 12 months’s Day.

Renner, 52, mentioned earlier that he’s recovering at residence from what Nevada authorities say had been critical chest accidents he suffered when he was run over by his 7-ton Pistenbully snow groomer whereas serving to free a relative’s automotive on a non-public highway close to Lake Tahoe.

In social media posts Saturday, Renner expressed “a lot love and appreciation” to folks for his or her “messages and thoughtfulness.”

“These 30 plus damaged bones will mend, develop stronger, identical to the love and bond with household and buddies deepens,” he wrote.

He additionally mentioned “morning exercises, resolutions all modified this explicit new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my whole household, and rapidly centered into uniting actionable love.”

Earlier, in a response to a Twitter publish Monday about his Paramount+ collection “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner mentioned that “Exterior my mind fog in restoration, I used to be very excited to observe episode 201 with my household at residence.”

The 2-time Oscar nominee additionally performs Hawkeye in Marvel’s “Avengers” films and has a recurring function within the “Mission Unattainable” franchise.

See also  Judge recuses himself from case of slain Indiana girls

You May Also Like

Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help

Man arrested on attempted murder charges in machete attack

Nidhi Gandhi
‘Upsetting’ discovery made in belly of whale on Nova Scotia beach, researchers say

‘Upsetting’ discovery made in belly of whale on Nova Scotia beach, researchers say

Nidhi Gandhi
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Confirms Administration Considering Musk Investigation

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Confirms Administration Considering Musk Investigation

Nidhi Gandhi