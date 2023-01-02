Jeremy Renner hospitalized after snow-related accident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner is being handled for critical accidents that occurred whereas he was plowing snow, the actor’s consultant stated Sunday.

Renner, 51, is in crucial situation though he’s steady, the actor’s consultant stated. No additional particulars on the extent of Renner’s accidents have been out there.

The actor has a house in Nevada, however it’s unclear the place he was harm. Renner performs Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel’s sprawling film and tv universe.

He’s a two-time performing Oscar nominee, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Harm Locker” and “The City.” Renner’s portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2008’s “The Harm Locker” helped flip him right into a family identify.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as a part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, together with his character showing in a number of sequels and getting its personal Disney+ sequence, “Hawkeye.”