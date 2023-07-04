Jens Stoltenberg to Remain NATO Chief

BRUSSELS — Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary normal, lastly gave in. Having beforehand introduced that he would depart the job this September, he reversed himself on Tuesday and stated that he had agreed to increase his mandate one other yr, till October 2024.

In a Twitter message, Mr. Stoltenberg confirmed what had come to appear inevitable, saying: “Honoured by #NATO Allies’ choice to increase my time period as Secretary Basic till 1 October 2024.”

His reappointment takes a contentious subject off the agenda of NATO’s yearly summit assembly, scheduled for subsequent week in Vilnius, Lithuania. The assembly is designed to point out trans-Atlantic unity and solidarity in assist for Ukraine because it battles Russia’s invasion.

The Biden administration has been unenthusiastic about different candidates for the job whereas the battle in Ukraine nonetheless rages, and France and different members of the European Union had made it clear that they’d not settle for a non-E.U. determine within the position, such because the British protection secretary, Ben Wallace.