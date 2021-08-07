Jennifer Aniston has lost her temper – and broken off relationships with unvaccinated friends

The statement earned him a wave of criticism on social media, which he immediately countered.

It’s the heroine we needed

At Aniston, they don’t play around with the pandemic. This is exactly what the 52-year-old actress made clear in an interview with “InStyle”, which appeared on Tuesday, August 3, as the title character of the September issue.

“I only cut a few people off my weekly routine because they refused to vaccinate or because they preferred not to reveal whether they were vaccinated or not,” he said. “I feel morally and professionally obliged to keep people informed [se foste vacinada]as we are not tested every day. It’s complicated because everyone has a right to their opinion, but most opinions have no basis other than fear and propaganda. “

An ardent proponent of prevention since the Aniston pandemic began, is one of the proponents of vaccination in the United States, where the percentage of the population who refuse to get vaccinated is significant. The tough position earned him a wave of criticism on social media.

The actress returned to social networks without fear to respond, especially those who told her that if she were vaccinated, she would be protected and not “worry”. “Because if you are infected with a variant, you can still infect me. I may be slightly ill, but I don’t even go to the hospital, let alone die. But I could infect someone who doesn’t have a vaccine and their health could be compromised – so I’m risking their life, ”he wrote.

“That’s why I’m worried. Because we can’t just take care of ourselves, ”Aniston said on Instagram. He would come back to the attack in a story that read, “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”