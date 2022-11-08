Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook dinner, who co-founded the profitable nation group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Tune of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73.

Cook dinner had Parkinson’s illness and disclosed his analysis in 2017. He died Tuesday at his residence in Destin, Florida, mentioned Don Murry Grubbs, a consultant for the band.

Tributes poured in from nation stars, together with Travis Tritt who known as Cook dinner “an excellent man and one heckuva bass fisherman” and Charlie Daniels, who tweeted that “Heaven gained one other guitar/fiddle participant immediately.”

As a guitarist, fiddle participant and vocalist, Cook dinner — alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry — landed eight No. 1 songs on the nation charts between spring 1980 and summer season 1982, in line with the Nation Music Corridor of Fame. That run included the pop crossover hits “Love In The First Diploma” and “Feels So Proper,” in addition to “Tennessee River” and “Mountain Music.”

“Jeff Cook dinner, and all the guys in Alabama, had been so beneficiant with knowledge and enjoyable once I received to tour with them as a younger artist,” Kenny Chesney mentioned in an announcement. “They confirmed a child in a T-shirt that nation music could possibly be rock, could possibly be actual, could possibly be somebody who appeared like me. Rising up in East Tennessee, that gave me the guts to chase this dream.”

The band had a three-year run as CMA Entertainer of the Yr from 1982-1985 and earned 5 ACM Award Entertainer of the Yr trophies from 1981-1985. He stopped touring with Alabama in 2018.

Cook dinner launched a handful of solo tasks and toured together with his Allstar Goodtime Band. He additionally launched collaborations with Charlie Daniels and “Star Trek” star William Shatner. He entered the Nation Music Corridor of Fame in 2005 as a member of Alabama.

Survivors embrace his spouse, Lisa.